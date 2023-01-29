Six more new dengue patients hospitalised

Six more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning.



Of the new patients, three were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Fifty dengue patients, including 32 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 531 dengue cases, 475 recoveries, and six deaths this year. The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. UNB



