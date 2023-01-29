Leaderless BNP has no chance of coming to power: Health Minister





Criticising the movement by the opposition BNP to topple the government, Minister for Health and Family Planning Zahid Maleque on Saturday said a party left without a leader has no chance of coming to power.



"First get a leader and then come to politics," he said.



Maleque said this while addressing at the inaugural function of a newly-built building and prize giving ceremony of a sports competition at Jagir High School in Sadar upazila of Munshiganj, as the chief guest.



Urging the BNP to join the next national election expected to be held early next year, he said there is no chance to come to power by the backdoor.



The vote of people joining the election, go to the power once people take you (BNP) to the power through voting, otherwise not," he said.



Addressing the developments carried out by Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina, the health minister said that she must be brought to power again for the development of the country.



Advising students to study attentively, he said a good human being without education and dreams does not materialise.



With the school governing committee president Md Shamim Miah in the chair, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abdul Latif and Municipality Mayor Md Ramjan Ali among others spoke at the event.UNB



