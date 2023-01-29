BAF replaces 252 strong UN peacekeepers in DRC





Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) is going to replace its two contingents consisting of 252 members at United Nations Peacekeeping Mission deployed in Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), according to ISPR.



Presently, two BAF contingents deployed in DR Congo, will be replaced by new two contingents. As a part of this replacement 153 BAF members left Dhaka for Congo on 28 January 2023, Saturday by a UN chartered aircraft (Ethiopian Airlines). The rest of the contingent members will depart for Congo on February 16.



These contingents of Bangladesh Air Force comprises Utility Aviation Unit-20 and Air Transport Unit-13 led by Air Commodore Khan Md Mahmudul Huq, GUP, afwc, psc and Group Captain Md Mahbub Ahmed Choudhury, afwc, psc respectively.



Air Force has achieved good reputation and glory by performing their duties in mitigating conflict with efficiency, professionalism and sincerity in DR Congo. Special Munajat was offered seeking more excellence of the contingents in future at departure lounge of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) prior to their departure for Congo.



Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal AHM Fazlul Haque, BBP, BSP, ndu, afwc, psc was present at the airport during departure. Earlier, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BBP, BUP, nswc, fawc, psc briefed the contingent members at BAF Base Bashar on January 23 and offered special Munajat for the success of the mission.



