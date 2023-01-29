Quit now to avoid a shocking ouster: Fakhrul to govt





As part of BNP's four-day programme, its leaders and activists on Saturday marched from Badda to Malibagh in the capital to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.



BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called upon the Awami League government to quit power immediately to avert a shocking ouster.



"We started a new movement today (Saturday) through this silent protest in Dhaka city. Through the silent march together with people we'll force this terrible, monstrous government to quit power," he said.

In a brief address prior to launching the march programme in the city's Badda area, the BNP leader also said they want to send out a message to the government through the fresh programme to hand over power to a caretaker government with immediate resignation and empower the people to exercise their right to vote under a new Election Commission.



"Otherwise you will have to face a very shocking ouster and you won't find a way to escape," he warned.



Terming the march programme as a new form of anti-government movement, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Along with the people we will overt this monstrous government through this silent march in Dhaka."

He said, "If you speak the truth you will be arrested, if you protest you will be sued. All the leaders and activists of the opposition parties have been detained in false cases. The government has turned the whole of Bangladesh into a prison."



Mentioning that the government snatches the democracy and voting rights of the people he said, "No fair election possible as long as Awami League is in power. That's is why we demanded dissolve parliament immediately and hand over power to a caretaker government to conduct fair election under a new Election Commission."



Fakhrul said people will elect their representatives and the government with their votes through a credible election under a non-party administration. That elected government will run the country.

He said, "If the government does not want to face any kind of unexpected incident, they should resign immediately."



