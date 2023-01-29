Video
BNP’s main enemy is not AL but mass people: Parash

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash on Saturday said BNP's main enemy is not Awami League but the common people of the country.

He said, "BNP does not agree with democracy and human rights. The new generation does not want to do politics because of their (BNP) violent politics and terrorism. BNP is such a party which committed August 21, set people on fire, shot farmers in the chest and raised up militancy in the country. They have all medals for their misdeeds."

"I believe that the main enemy of BNP is not Awami League, it is the common people of the country," Parash added.

He made these comments at a peace rally organized by Awami Juba League, the youth wing of the ruling Awami League, to protest the BNP-Jamaat's terror and anarchy. The peace rally was held at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the city.

The Juba League Chairman said, "Those who took up arms in 1971 to liberate the country, you (BNP) attack them again and again to avenge the defeat of 1971."

As Awami League comes to protest against BNP's injustice so BNP has a conflict with Awami League. BNP Always makes the common people of the country victims of their conspiracies, victims of murder and victims of their terror and anarchy, said Parash.



