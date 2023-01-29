12 Jamaat men held in Feni

Police arrested 12 activists and leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami charging them with hatching a subversive plan from their office in Feni town on Saturday.The arrestees -- Mohammad Shafiullah, Mostafa Azim, Mohammad Shah Alam, Abu Taher, Abdul Matin, Md Salahuddin, Alamgir, Jakir Hossain, Abdul Motaleb, Monir Hossain, Md Mohiuddin and Md Israphil, are residents of several upazilas of the district.



Nizam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Feni Model Police Station, said they conducted a drive at the office of the Jamaat on Shanti Company Road on getting tipped-off.



The 12 Jamaat-men were held with five cocktails and Jihadhi books from the office while they were holding a clandestine meeting to carry out subversive activities, he said. They were handed over to the court after filing a case upon interrogation, the OC said.



Turning down the claim by the police, district Jamaat Ameer Master Shamsuddin said their party-men were holding a meeting on the labour welfare foundation. UNB

