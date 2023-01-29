Afghan war veteran Fakhrul among them





The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) in separate drives arrested six members of banned militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad Bangladesh (Huji) from different areas of the capital on Friday night.

The arrested Huji members are Md Fakhrul Islam, 58, Md Saiful Islam, 24, Md Suruzzaman, 45, Hafez Md Abdullah Al Mamun, 23, Md Deen Islam, 25, and Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, 46.

The anti-terrorism unit also seized nine mobile phones from their possession, which are believed to have been used in extremist activities.



Chief of CTTC unit and Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman informed the matter at a press briefing held at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media Centre in the capital on Saturday.

Md Fakhrul Islam is the current in charge of the outfit and was trying to organize the group.



Afghan returnee Fakhrul is the resident of Noakhali district but was staying at Gazipur. Fakhrul Islam received arms operation training from remote areas in Afghanistan's Kandahar province and met Osama Bin Laden and Mollah Omar.



He also went to Pakistan for organizational activities. He fought with a militant group in another country. After Afghanistan war, he returned to Bangladesh through India in 1998 and started working for the outfit and contacted his old members of the organisation.



He said as most of the top leaders and organizers of the militant group were arrested by the law enforcers, Fakhrul tried to gather new members and collect money from different sources. He also visited Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar to recruit members.



CTTC chief said the militants were planning to carry out acts of sabotage again in the country but before it the CTTC team was able to nab them.



