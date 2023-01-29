 Edn instts ordered to publish corrections on website





The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has ordered educational institutions to publish the corrections of existing errors in textbooks on its website.



A notification published on the NCTB website on Friday (January 27) said that errors have been observed in some textbooks prepared by NCTB.



At the same time, it is requested to inform the district and upazila secondary education officers to take measures to reach all the educational institutions, teachers, students and parents of the country and to upload it on the website of the secondary level institutions.



Earlier, on January 17, the NCTB issued amendments to nine sections in three subject books of class IX. Among them are in Bangladesh History and World Civilization book, three are in Bangladesh and World Introduction book, two are in Urban Policy and Citizenship book.



According to the amendment, on page 181 of the Class 9-10 History and World Civilization book of Bangladesh, it is said that "from March 26 to December 16, 1971, Pakistan military forces engaged in torture, genocide and destruction throughout Bangladesh. In fact it will be, from March 25 to December 16, 1971, Pakistan military forces indulged in torture, massacres and destruction across Bangladesh."

Given on page 200-On January 12, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took oath as Prime Minister before Chief Justice Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem. In fact, on January 12, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took oath as Prime Minister to President Abu Sayeed Chowdhury. Corrections are also made regarding errors on pages 202 and 203 of the same book.



Pages 16 and 28 of Class IX-X Bangladesh and World Introduction book have also been revised. The National Curriculum and Textbook Board has issued revisions on pages 57 and 59 of the same class on Urban Policy and Citizenship.







