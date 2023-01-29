BD condemns burning of Quran in Denmark

Bangladesh has strongly condemned yet another case of burning the Holy Quran by a far-right activist in Europe - this time in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



"Bangladesh again expressed grave concern over such inciting act of insulting the sacred values and religious symbols of Muslims," Foreign Ministry said.



Bangladesh urged all concerned to refrain from such unwarranted provocations and Islamophobia for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence.





