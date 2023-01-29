Video
N Korea slams US decision to send tanks to Ukraine

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
SEOUL

North Korea has slammed Washington's decision to supply Ukraine with tanks, claiming the US is "further expanding the proxy war" to destroy Russia.
Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden promised 31 Abrams tanks, one of the most powerful and sophisticated weapons in the US army, to help Kyiv fight off Moscow's invasion.

Along with China, Russia is one of the North's few international friends and has previously come to the regime's aid.

In a statement released late Friday, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, blamed Washington for the crisis in Ukraine, accusing it of "further crossing the red line" by sending the tanks.

"Lurking behind this is the US sinister intention to realize its hegemonic aim by further expanding the proxy war for destroying Russia," she said in the statement. Washington is "the arch criminal", she added, and Pyongyang will "always stand in the same trench with the service personnel and people of Russia".     AFP


