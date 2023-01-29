Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

7 more lives lost in road accidents

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

 

At least seven people were killed and dozens others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Gazipur, Habiganj, Jhalakathi and Gopalganj.

In Dhaka, a young man was killed and another injured in a motorbike accident in Dhaka's Kaola area on Friday night. Deceased Abul Bashar Shuvo, 26, was working as a receptionist at a company in Dhaka's Ashkona. He hailed from Cumilla.

The accident occurred on the road opposite to Ashiyan City Road near Northern University, said Dakhikhan Police Station SI Abdur Rahim.

Shuvo was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition around 11:45pm where he was declared dead on arrival. The body was kept at the hospital morgue.

Tanvir, the deceased's cousin, said Shuvo and his six friends went out on four motorcycles at night. He was the pillion passenger of a motorbike. One of Shuvo's friend is also injured in the accident.
Our Gazipur Correspondent adds that a youth was killed when two trucks collided head-on in Rajendrapur area of Gazipur on Saturday morning. The identity of the deceased, aged around 30 years, could not be known till filing of this report.

Gazipur Metropolitan Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector Ariful Islam said the accident occurred on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Rajendrapur area of the district on Saturday when a truck collided head-on with another truck coming from opposite direction, leaving a youth dead on the spot. Police suspected that the youth might be the helper of a truck. The body was sent to hospital morgue for autopsy.
Our Habiganj Correspondent reports two persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Nabiganj and Madhobpur upazilas of the district.      


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 Jamaat men held in Feni
Afghan war veteran Fakhrul among them
Afghan female students barred
 Edn instts ordered to publish corrections on website
BD condemns burning of Quran in Denmark
N Korea slams US decision to send tanks to Ukraine
7 more lives lost in road accidents
FM likely to visit New Delhi March 1-2


Latest News
Five held with drugs in Habiganj
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
Youth killed in motorcycle collision in Chuadanga
Tractor mows down child in Cumilla
Foreign Ministry organizes 'Pitha Utshob'
Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital
Most Read News
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
Death-row convict for killing wife caught while fleeing abroad
Young woman 'kills self' jumping before train in Moulvibazar
Quit now to avert shocking ouster, Fakhrul asks govt
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Quran in Denmark
Three die, 2 hospitalised in Jashore 'consuming toxic alcohol'
Youth held with 15 kg hemp in Phulbari
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
BNP's march 'to restore democracy' starts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft