7 more lives lost in road accidents





At least seven people were killed and dozens others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Gazipur, Habiganj, Jhalakathi and Gopalganj.



In Dhaka, a young man was killed and another injured in a motorbike accident in Dhaka's Kaola area on Friday night. Deceased Abul Bashar Shuvo, 26, was working as a receptionist at a company in Dhaka's Ashkona. He hailed from Cumilla.



The accident occurred on the road opposite to Ashiyan City Road near Northern University, said Dakhikhan Police Station SI Abdur Rahim.



Shuvo was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition around 11:45pm where he was declared dead on arrival. The body was kept at the hospital morgue.



Tanvir, the deceased's cousin, said Shuvo and his six friends went out on four motorcycles at night. He was the pillion passenger of a motorbike. One of Shuvo's friend is also injured in the accident.

Our Gazipur Correspondent adds that a youth was killed when two trucks collided head-on in Rajendrapur area of Gazipur on Saturday morning. The identity of the deceased, aged around 30 years, could not be known till filing of this report.



Gazipur Metropolitan Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector Ariful Islam said the accident occurred on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Rajendrapur area of the district on Saturday when a truck collided head-on with another truck coming from opposite direction, leaving a youth dead on the spot. Police suspected that the youth might be the helper of a truck. The body was sent to hospital morgue for autopsy.

Our Habiganj Correspondent reports two persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Nabiganj and Madhobpur upazilas of the district.



