LC opening dropped by 22.5pc in first half of FY23

According to the latest statistics of Bangladesh Bank, in the first half of the FY23 LC opening dropped by 22.5 per cent. The fall in terms of money is US$9.9 billion to $34 billion from $44 billion in the first half of the last fiscal (FY22).



During this time though LCs opening dropped, its settlements rose by 7.5 per cent to $41.4 billion in first half of FY23 from $34.1 billion in FY22.



With the growing dollar crunch commercial banks are settling LCs at a maximum of Tk 107 per dollar though dollar prices is slightly reducing. In August last year LC settlement rate was Tk 112 per dollar.

After halt of BB intervention in fixing dollar rates the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) and Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) are jointly fixing dollar rates on remittance and export proceedings on the basis of weight average rates as per last working day exporters received Tk104 to Tk105 per dollar for encashment of their export proceeds.

On the other hand remitters sold their dollars at Tk108 per dollar to the banks.



Though Bangladesh Bank injects dollars to the banks to meet growing market demands for foreign currencies, it is yet to do so in the running month against a good numbers of banks' requests.

When contacted a senior BB official said imports may increase in the coming months due to essential imports for the Holy Month of Ramadan and in the same time remittance is also likely to increase. He said during first 20 days of running January remittance inflow is in good trend and it is likely to cross $2 billion at the end of the month.



So in this regard reserve of foreign currency may not feel pressure as export earnings for the last two consecutive months have crossed $5 billion marks and in January it may also reach the same level.

Bangladesh Bank's foreign exchange reserves during first 25 days in the running month of January dropped by $1.5 billion to $32.3 billion from $33.8 b in 31 December last year, according to latest statistics.

Despite strict measures taken by the central bank on opening letter of credits and better remittance and export earnings inflow the reserve continues to deplete.



At this moment a good numbers of commercial banks are reluctant to open fresh LCs for importing many industrial raw materials and other finished products by traders as a result industrial output is slowing down and a good numbers of traders are in trouble to bear office expenses due to slow turnover.



As settlement rate is higher than opening, it shows those who are opening under pressure are settling without taking further risks, an importer said.



He said if the current inflow of remittance earnings and export proceeds continues dollar crisis may not persist long.



Currently many importers are lobbing bank officials and owners for opening LCs but those who can't lobby are deprived in importing their industrial raw materials and finished goods, he said.