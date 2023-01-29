

ADP implementation in Jul-Dec lowest in 12yrs

The government had spent Tk 60,249 crore out of the ADP allocation of Tk 256,000 crore. In other words, about Tk 200,000 crore will have to be spent in the next 6 months, which is almost impossible.

The implementation rate of ADP has stood at 23.53 per cent from July-December. This rate was 24.06 per cent during the same period of last fiscal year. In addition, nine ministries and divisions have not yet spent 10 per cent of the allocation. These facts have emerged in the evaluation report of the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED).



The implementation rate of seven ministries is around 5 per cent. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not spend even a single taka in the last six months. Among the 15 ministries that received the highest allocation, the Health Care Division had the lowest implementation rate. It is less than 10 per cent. The implementation picture of mega projects prioritized by the government is also almost identical. However, the cost of foreign debt sources is relatively higher than that of public finance.



According to the report of IMED, the ministries and Divisions have spent Tk 60,249 crore in the last six months, which is 23.53 per cent of the total allocation. During the same period (6 months) of the last fiscal year 2021-22, the implementation of ADP was Tk 56,962 crore or 24.06 per cent.



Besides, it was 23.89 per cent in the 2020-21 fiscal year. Implementation of ADP was 26.59 per cent in 2019-20 fiscal year and 27.45 per cent till December of 2018-19 fiscal.



Among several ministries and divisions, the Cabinet Division has implemented the highest ADP of 79.66 per cent. Besides, Bridges Division has implemented 44.43 per cent, the Ministry of Religious Affairs 44.13 per cent and Posts and Telecommunications Division 40.49 per cent of the ADP.



Meanwhile, even after 6 months of the fiscal year, the ADP implementation rate is below 10 per cent in nine ministries and divisions. These are - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not spend even a single taka. Tk 101 crore has been allocated for seven projects of this Ministry. But even after six months of the fiscal year, the Ministry could not spend a single penny. However, the reason for this is that most of the projects of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are outside the country, so caution has been taken in spending the money.



Besides, the Internal Resources Division has implemented 0.59 per cent, Bangladesh Public Service Commission 2.49 per cent and the Water Security Division 2.99 per cent of ADP implementation.

Besides, the Ministry of Public Administration 5.31 per cent, Ministry of Defence 5.49 per cent, Ministry of Land 6.07 per cent, Security Service Division 9.5 per cent and Health Service Division implemented 9.51 per cent ADP.



IMED Secretary Abul Kashem Mohiuddin said that mainly due to the international situation including the Russia-Ukraine war, the economic crisis is the main reason for the slow implementation of ADP. That is why the allocation of some projects has been suspended by dividing the projects into three categories. But this situation will not exist. Recently, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave some instructions regarding the implementation of the project.



Actions are being taken accordingly. In the future, the speed of project implementation will increase greatly. When asked about the directives of the Prime Minister, the Secretary said that many projects have some luxury components. As a rest of the allocation is kept for less needs, they will be excluded. Allotment will be fixed after scrutinizing them very carefully.



Prof Mustafizur Rahman, former Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told the Daily Observer: "At the beginning of a fiscal year, ministries and divisions show the least interest in ADP execution. But at the end of the year they spend the budget quickly, which badly affects project quality. "



He said the overall economy has been affected in the current fiscal year. As a result, the ADP implementation rate decreased due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In our country, usually towards the end of the fiscal year, the pace of development work increases a lot in May-June. Economists believe that this trend is not good.



They said 62 ministries and divisions, including transport, power, energy, education, health and rural development, requested more allocation for the current fiscal, resulting in a larger budget for the ADP.

Analysis of the updated data of ADP shows that a total of 1,496 projects have been included in ADP this fiscal year. The expenditure of money allocated for these projects has improved compared to other years.



Despite the slow pace of ADP implementation, the cost of external borrowing has increased at a higher rate than the allocation of public resources. 23 per cent of the total allocation from government sources has been spent in the last six months. At this time, about 27 per cent of the allocation was spent from the provision of foreign loans. The government's provision is 58.21 per cent of the total allocation of ADP. Foreign loans are about 36 per cent of the total allocation. The remaining 3.88 per cent of the money is provided by the implementing agencies.





