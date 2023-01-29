All set for PM's  public address at  Rajshahi today

After five long years, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the ruling Awami League (AL), is going to visit Rajshahi on Sunday (today). The Rajshahi city, already in a festive mood, is ready to welcome the Prime Minister. All out preparations have already been completed for a month for the arrival of Sheikh Hasina.



She will attend a public meeting in the historic Madrasa Maidan (ground). All types of formalities have been completed and the stage is ready for the AL President. Along with participating in the grand rally Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also inaugurate 25 development projects completed at a cost of Tk 1,317 crore in Rajshahi City and across the district. Besides, she will also lay foundation stones of six new development projects in Rajshahi City and district to be constructed at a cost of Tk 376 crore including new Tathya Bhaban Complex in the city.



Recently completed development projects are Flyover at Mohanpur Rail Crossing, Rajshahi Police Headquarters building, Rajshahi Civil Surgeon Office building, Sheikh Russel Shishu Park, two-storey hostel with six-storey foundation for Girl Students of Rajshahi Govt Girls College, five-storey academic building at Rajshahi Charghat Technical School and College, Multipurpose Bhaban at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, Padma River Protection Dam at Charghat and Bagha Upazilas in Rajshahi, Land Reclamation and Increasing Navigation through Padma River Dredging at Charghat and Bagha Upazilas.

Meanwhile, a mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be inaugurated. Rajshahi City Corporation has constructed the mural at the city's C&B crossing at a cost of around Tk 5.3 crore. Some700 feet of terracotta work was done on both sides of the boundary wall of the mural. The gallery and landscaping are finished with super granite. The mural has well-equipped electric lights for night vision.



Rajshahi City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said, "The mural inspires to know about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib's life, work, commendable contribution and sacrifice for the freedom of the country."

After inaugurating the projects, the Prime Minister will address the public rally of Rajshahi Madrasa Ground organized by the Rajshahi district AL in the afternoon.



Sheikh Hasina will begin the Rajshahi tour by attending the passing out parade of the probationary Assistant Police Supers of 38th BCS Police Cadre at Sarda Police Training Academy. A total of 97 ASPs from BCS Police Cadre of 38th Batch have been completed the year-long training at the Sarda Police Academy.



The Rajshahi city and the adjacent areas have been colourfully decorated to make the Prime Minister's rally a success. Banner festoons with photos of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are being projected everywhere. Of course, the development image of the government has been highlighted in these banners. AL's symbol boat is being widely campaigned.



All preparations have been made considering the Prime Minister's rally in Rajshahi as very important before the general elections. Apart from Rajshahi city, the arrival message of the Prime Minister has been reached to all districts, upazilas, villages and wards of Rajshahi division for a month.



Local and national level leaders are working tirelessly to make public meeting a success. AL leaders at the national level say that this year's public meeting in Rajshahi will be an all-time great crowd. The entire Rajshahi is surrounded by security around this gathering. RAB, police, all intelligence agencies and the entire law and order force have increased their activity across the city. Strict security measures have been taken at the Madrasa ground, the venue of the gathering, since a few weeks ago. Public movement in the field is also now restricted.



Police and intelligence activities have been stepped up in white clothes as seen around the gathering places and the city. A police guard has been deployed in the field. The Madrasa ground is under police control 24 hours a day. A ban has also been imposed on entry into the ground. Police surveillance and patrols have also been increased in the surrounding areas. Police security has also been beefed up at important junctions in the city.

Apart from this, more than 500 volunteers will be at different points of the gathering place on the initiative of district and city units of Awami League.



Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman said, "Police have taken extensive preparations ahead of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's arrival. Law enforcement forces are carrying out their activities as per the plan of the Dhaka headquarters. The police are already alert to avoid any kind of untoward incident."



Rajshahi Divisional Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Ohidul Islam said, "We are working in the field in coordination with SSF. The fire service is ready with equipment in the field from January 27."



"Apart from this, we have arrangements at the venues where the Prime Minister will visit. We have a team of around 85 to 90 people ready for the rally," he added.



Acting President of Rajshahi city Awami League Mohammad Ali Kamal said that the related organizations will fulfill their duties in front of the rally. However, 500 volunteers will provide services on their behalf. Water has also been arranged for everyone in the rally.



Commander of RAB-5, Lt Col Riaz Shahriar said, "On the occasion of the Prime Minister's arrival, intelligence activities have been increased at all levels. There is intelligence activity in the city with gathering places in white and the route where the Prime Minister will come. Apart from this, 10 patrol RAB members will be deployed in the field on the day of the rally. Apart from this, there will be three reserve patrol."



"Besides, security is being ensured by coordinating with the Prime Minister's Special Force along with other law and order forces. And there is no fear of anything untoward so far. And RAB is active in this regard," he added.



According to the party sources, the entire northern region including Rajshahi has been decorated with banners, festoons and arches of the current government's development image. There are so many arrangements to welcome the country's head of the government.



Meanwhile, banner-festoons and pylons bearing the portraits of the leaders are displayed the entire city. Road dividers have been painted. Awami League's party symbol boat is seen in different places. Some are walking around with boats in their hands. Someone has decorated his favorite motorbike in the shape of a boat. The Daily Observer talked to such a person.



Standing at the fire service intersection of the city, Solaiman Gazi said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is coming to Rajshahi after many years. On the occasion of her arrival, I decorated my motorcycle as a boat. We Rajshahi residents are ready to welcome her."



At Alupatti intersection, two other Awami League activists were seen dressed in Bangladesh flag and standing with boats in their hands.





