Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 10:51 AM
Our addiction to internet

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

 Dear Sir
Oxygen is a gas that is crucial for the survival of life on the earth but nowadays, people are breathing a new type of oxygen. They cannot live a second without this modern oxygen. Here, I am talking about wifi. Every person I see around is dying to have a wifi connection in his mobile phone. The students of Dhaka University are no exceptions. Everywhere we look many are glued to wifi network or their eyes are fixed to mobile screen and hands set to typing in chatting box. Students are now passing more time on mobile than in books. No doubt, without it people literally suffer. Nowadays, we are facing many threats to nature, like deforestation and increased amount of CFCs in the atmosphere. Their best cure lies in planting more and more trees but no one has time to do it. If trees would be giving off wifi signals, I am sure everyone would be desperate for the plantation of trees.

Modernisation is not a bad thing but increasing the entropy of the earth at such an accelerated rate just for the sake of entertainment, is illogical. Wifi may be important for many people but oxygen is a need and the earth is the only habitat we have. We should start thinking on this before it gets too late. Also the students should not deviate from their ultimate path of earning knowledge by doing researches in universities.

Sheuly Akter
Dhaka University


