BJP releases list of 48 candidates for Tripura Assembly Polls, 6 MLAs dropped

Theruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls, fielding Union minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur. It dropped six sitting MLAs, and is fielding 11 women candidates.

The party, which is currently in power in the north-eastern state, is contesting the forthcoming elections in the state alone, and will file nominations for all 60 seats, the party's state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said after his return to the state late Friday night from New Delhi along with other senior leaders.



A BJP leader said that they are now holding talks with their junior ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), which has also been in discussions with the influential opposition tribal based party Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance's (TIPRA) led by former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman.



According to the first list, Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the state assembly in the by-elections in June last year after former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was removed from the top post in May, will contest from the Bordowali seat.



Mr Bhattacharjee said the list was finalised following a meeting of the BJP's central election committee and the parliamentary committee. BJP candidates consist of representatives from various committees including of scheduled castes, tribes, OBCs, minorities, and women, he said.



Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik, who in 2018 assembly polls unsuccessfully contested against former Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar, will seek election from the same Dhanpur constituency. Ms Bhoumik is a Union minister in the BJP-led government at the Centre. She is an MP from Tripura.



Tripura state BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee would contest election for the first time from Banamalipur seat, from where former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha member Biplab Kumar Deb was elected in 2018 assembly polls.



CPI(M)'s sitting MLA Moboshar Ali, who on Friday joined the BJP in New Delhi, will contest from his old constituency Kailasahar in northern Tripura, from where he was elected to the state assembly for the first time on a Left party ticket in the 2018 polls. NDTV

