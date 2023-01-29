Video
Sunday, 29 January, 2023
Five dead, 12 missing after Cuba migrant boat sinks

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
HAVANA

Five people died and another 12 were unaccounted for after an improvised boat they were using to reach the United States from Cuba sank, official Cuban media reported Friday.
A serious economic crisis is fuelling an unprecedented exodus from Cuba, particularly to the United States.

"Five deaths have been reported," the Cubadebate newspaper reported on its website, adding that survivors said "the incident occurred due to strong waves."

It said two coastguard boats headed to the scene in response to a call for help, rescuing 11. Witnesses said 12 people from the boat were missing, the report said.

The migrants, all from the municipality of Cardenas, 115 kilometers (70 miles) east of the capital Havana, "left the country illegally on January 23 through Torrontela" trying to reach US territory, it said.    AFP


