Zelensky invites Olympics chief to Ukraine frontline city Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday invited the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, to visit the frontline city of Bakhmut.

Zelensky extended the invitation after the committee said a "pathway" should be explored for Russians to take part in the 2024 Paris Games.



"I am inviting Mr Bach to Bakhmut so that he can see for himself that neutrality does not exist," Zelensky said.



Bakhmut, in the eastern region of Donetsk, is currently the epicentre of the fighting in Ukraine.



Russian forces have been trying to wrest control of Bakhmut for months in what Kyiv has described as some of the bloodiest battles since the start of Russia's offensive on February 24 last year. AFP



