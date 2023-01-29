Szoboszlai double helps Leipzig close gap on Bayern





Dominik Szoboszlai scored twice as RB Leipzig beat Stuttgart 2-1 on Friday to move within one point of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Marco Rose's men climbed to second in the table after extending their unbeaten run to 16 matches in all competitions.

Two straight draws for Bayern, including against Leipzig, since the restart of the Bundesliga following the winter break have slowed their march towards an 11th successive title.



"It feels good, we're in a really good place," Leipzig right-back Benjamin Henrichs told DAZN.



"We haven't lost for a very long time and that speaks volumes. It's important to take the points in games like this and keep at it."

Leipzig took the lead in the 25th minute at the Red Bull Arena as Szoboszlai's powerful 35-yard free-kick bounced past visiting goalkeeper Florian Muller. AFP



