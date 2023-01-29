Fortis FC, Police FC split point in BPL

Fortis Football Club split point with Bangladesh Police Football Club when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held today (Saturday) at Rajshahi district Stadium in Rajshahi.



In the day's proceeding, Mohammad Shakhawat Rony scored for Fortis FC while foreign recruit Edward Enrique Morillo Jimenez netted for Police FC.



The match was locked 1-1 draw at the breather.



Forward Shakhawat Hossain Rony put Fortis FC ahead in the 37th minute but the lead lasted for couple of minutes when Edward restored the parity for Police FC in the 40th minute of the match.



After the resumption, both the teams, however, got several scoring chances but failed to take further lead in the remaining proceeding.



With the day's outcome, Police FC bagged nine points from seven matches while Fortis FC collected six points after playing six matches. BSS



