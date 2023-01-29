Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 10:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Fortis FC, Police FC split point in BPL

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Fortis Football Club split point with Bangladesh Police Football Club when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held today (Saturday) at Rajshahi district Stadium in Rajshahi.

In the day's proceeding, Mohammad Shakhawat Rony scored for Fortis FC while foreign recruit Edward Enrique Morillo Jimenez netted for Police FC.

The match was locked 1-1 draw at the breather.

Forward Shakhawat Hossain Rony put Fortis FC ahead in the 37th minute but the lead lasted for couple of minutes when Edward restored the parity for Police FC in the 40th minute of the match.

After the resumption, both the teams, however, got several scoring chances but failed to take further lead in the remaining proceeding.

With the day's outcome, Police FC bagged nine points from seven matches while Fortis FC collected six points after playing six matches.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southgate reveals family convinced him to stay as England boss
Brazil open door to breaking foreign coach taboo
Zelensky invites Olympics chief to Ukraine frontline city Bakhmut
Djokovic riding high in pursuit of 22nd Slam title and top ranking
Sabalenka wins Australian Open for first Grand Slam crown
Szoboszlai double helps Leipzig close gap on Bayern
Fast and furious South Africa triumph as England collapse
Fortis FC, Police FC split point in BPL


Latest News
Five held with drugs in Habiganj
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
Youth killed in motorcycle collision in Chuadanga
Tractor mows down child in Cumilla
Foreign Ministry organizes 'Pitha Utshob'
Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital
Most Read News
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
Death-row convict for killing wife caught while fleeing abroad
Young woman 'kills self' jumping before train in Moulvibazar
Quit now to avert shocking ouster, Fakhrul asks govt
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Quran in Denmark
Three die, 2 hospitalised in Jashore 'consuming toxic alcohol'
Youth held with 15 kg hemp in Phulbari
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
BNP's march 'to restore democracy' starts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft