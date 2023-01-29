Video
Sunday, 29 January, 2023
Kings extend lead in BPL

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Brazilian forward Robson scored a brace as star-studded Bashundhara Kings extended their lead in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football beating Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 3-1 goals held today (Saturday) at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.
Apart from Robson's two goals, Uzbek midfielder Asror Gofurov supported him with a lone goal for Kings. Nigerian forward Mfon Udoh netted a lone goal for Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra.

The match was locked goalless at the breather.

After the barren first half, Robson finally broke the deadlock scoring the first for Kings in the 65th minute from a penalty while Asror Gofurov doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Kings in the 73rd minute of the match. Nigerian forward Mfon Udoh reduced the margin scoring a lone goal for Sheikh Russel in the 82nd minute while Robson sealed the victory scoring his second and third goal for Kings in the 90+5th minute of the match.

Bashundhara Kings dominated the proceeding, especially in the second half, and notched their deserving victory on the day while Sheikh Russel KC were off-colored except the day's one goal.

The day's win saw, defending champions Bashundhara Kings extended their lead to 21 points from seven matches while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra remained at their previous credit of seven points playing six outings.    BSS


