Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Navy reached final of the Victory Day Volleyball competition eliminating their respective rivals in the semifinals held today (Saturday) at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city.



The final of the competition will be held on Monday (Jan 30) at the same venue at 3 pm, following the place-deciding match between Power Development Board and Bangladesh Air Force at 11 am, said a press release here. BSS