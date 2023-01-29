Victorians win last ball drama against Tigers



Comilla Victorians beat Khulna Tigers by four runs on Saturday in the breath-taking BPL clash at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.



Tigers won the toss and invited Victorians to bat first. CVs got steady start from their opening pair combining Liton Das and Mohammad Rizwan. Liton got out on 50 off 42 with nine boundaries. Victorians were on 65 at that juncture of the game. After Liton's departure, Johnson Charles came to pair with Rizwan. The two overseas recruits jointly added 60 runs to the total as Charles returned to the dugout scoring 39 off 22 with five massives.



Tigers' bowlers seemed toothless in terms of taking wickets as Rizwan remained unbeaten till the last ball hoarding 54 off 47, who hit four boundaries and a over boundary. Rizwan's compatriot Khushdil Shah was batting on 13 off 11 as CVs posted 165 runs on the board losing two wickets. Nahidul Islam and Wahab Riaz shared the CVs wickets between them.



Chasing 166-run target, Tigers lost their opener Tamim Iqbal in the 3rd over. Tamim was on 11 then. Caribbean whiffer Shai Hope paired with Irish opener Andy Balbirnie to stand 49-run 3rd wicket stand as Balbirnie was dismissed on 38 off 31 while Hope returned scoring 33 off 32 balls. All the three top-order batters were slow in conversion as the required run rate was peeping up.

Considering the required run rate, Mahmudul Hasan Joy started charging to bring the side in the race but the power surge continued for 13 deliveries to score two times more. The young-gun had hit two boundaries and as many over boundaries in his 200 strike-rated innings. Quick departure of Azam Khan (1) and Mohammad Saifuddin (8) after Joy's dismissal had sent Tigers to the back foot though skipper Yasir Ali Rabbi had taken an attempt to berth his side to the target, who remained unbeaten on 30 off 19 hitting three fours and a six, while Wahab Riaz was on six off five.



Tigers were in need of 17 from the last over delivered by Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, who produced a dot against Riaz in the first ball. Riaz had rotated strike in the following delivery, as KTs had to hit boundaries in all rest four deliveries. Rabbi was in his business in the next couple of balls to send the ball to the fence but scored two in the penultimate delivery as Rabbi had no choice but to hit a maximum in the last ball of the match. Mosaddek conceded just one run in that delivery to restrict Tigers on 161 for six as Victorians got another occasion in the event to cheer.



Naseem Shah picked up two wickets while Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam and Mosaddek shared one wicket apiece.

Rizwan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock.



