Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 10:48 AM
Home Business

BWDB appoints Engr Md Nurul Islam as DG

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Engineer Md Nurul Islam Sarkar has joined the post of Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Wednesday.

Prior to joining the current post, he served as Additional Director General (ADG) of BWDB western region, says a press release.
Nurul Islam obtained his B.Sc in Civil Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) in 1987. He joined the BWDB in 1988 as Assistant Engineer.

In his long career, he has been responsible for design, planning, monitoring, hydrology, river bank conservation, irrigation, flood control and drainage projects implementation, management and maintenance at BWDB's headquarters and field level offices.
During his long service of 35 years in Bangladesh Water Development Board, he participated in various seminars and training programmes at home and abroad.
Indias sunoil imports rise to record as Russia-Ukraine fight for market share

Jan 28: India's January sunflower oil imports are set to surge to a record 473,000 tonnes, nearly triple average monthly imports as top exporters Russia and Ukraine seek to reduce stockpiles, industry officials said.

Record imports by India, the world's biggest vegetable oil importer, come as sunoil's discount to rival soyoil widened to the highest level in nine months.

The import surge will help key Black Sea producing countries in reducing their stocks, but could dampen India's palm oil imports and weigh on Malaysian palm oil prices.

"Sunoil was trading at discount to soyoil in December. The discount made it lucrative for Indian buyers," said Rajesh Patel, managing partner at GGN Research.

In the last week of November and early December, sunoil's discount to soyoil widened to around $100 per tonne, the highest since February 2022, as warring producers Russia and Ukraine tried to ship more after a deal to provide safe passage to Black Sea shipments was extended.

The deal allowed exporters to move stuck stockpiles and sign new contracts as well, said Sandeep Bajoria, president of the International Sunflower Oil Association.

The Black Sea accounts for 60% of world sunoil output and 76% of exports.    Reuters


