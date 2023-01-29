Square Pharma holds annual sales confce

The "Annual Sales and Marketing Conference 2022" of Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd was held at Cox's Bazar recently, says a press release.



The conference was inaugurated by commemorating Square's founder Chairman Samson H. Chowdhury's wife late Anita Chowdhury (who is regarded as 'Square Mother').



Managing Director of the company Tapan Chowdhury delivered welcome speech where he thanked all the members for ensuring highest growth among the top pharmaceutical companies of Bangladesh. Besides, he emphasized on the ongoing uncertainty of global market and many other challenges to confront in 2023.



The overall performance of 2022 and specific action plan and strategies for 2023were discussed comprehensively during the conference.



Since 1985 Square Pharmaceuticals is the leader in Bangladesh Pharma industry.



All the officials of Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd. took oath for maintaining this leadership intrepidly showing reverence to the Founder Chairman Samson H. Chowdhury and Anita Chowdhury. Finally, best performers of 2022were rewarded in that event. Director (Marketing) of Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Md. Atiquzzaman hosted the whole programme.



Eric S Chowdhury (Director, Technical Services and Supply Chain Management), Kabir Reza (Executive Director, Accounts and Finance), Muhammad Zahangir Alam (Executive Director, Finance&Strategy), Mizanur Rahman (Executive Director, Operations), Nawabur Rahman (Executive Director, Technical Operations) and other senior officials were present in the conference.

Medical Representatives of Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd. participated in the programme from all over the country.



