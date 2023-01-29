Jamuna Oil approves 120pc cash dividend

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 28: Jamuna Oil Company Limited (JOCL) approved 120 percent cash dividend for the shareholders for the financial year 2021-2022.



Approval was given at the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held on virtual platform on Saturday. Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation Chairman (Secretary) and JOCL Chairman ABM Azad presided over the event.



Director of the Board of Directors Shankar Prasad Deb (Independent Director), Former Additional Secretary, Md Samsuddoha (Independent Director), Former Joint Secretary, Anupam Barua, Joint Secretary - Director (Marketing), Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, AKM Mizanur Rahman , Deputy Secretary-Energy and Mineral Resources Department, Shakeel Ahmed, Deputy Secretary - Energy and Mineral Resources Department, Sheikh Mohammad Belayet Hossain, Deputy Secretary - Energy and Mineral Resources Department, Mohammad Hasanuzzaman (Director) JOCL Board, Anika Chowdhury, Shareholder Director JOCL Board, Director and Managing Director Md Gias Uddin Anchari and Company Secretary Md Masudul Islam were present in the meeting among others.



Regarding the overall activities and future plans of the company, the chairman of management ABM Azad addressed the welcome and closing speech and the managing director of the company Md Gius Uddin Anchari addressed on the company's action plan and answered various questions of the shareholders.



The AGM also approved audited financial statements and other agenda items for the financial year 2021-2022.



