Bank Asia achieves Remittance Award

Bank Asia Ltd has achieved a "Remittance Award - 2022" conferred by the Center for Non Resident Bangladeshis (NRB) for outstanding contribution in remittance collection, says a press release.



Golam Gaffar Imtiaz Chowdhury, Head of Foreign Remittance Department of Bank Asia, received the award from Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Prime Minister's Economics Affairs Adviser, at a program in Dhaka recently.



M.S. Shekil Chowdhury, Chairperson of the NRB Centre presided over the ceremony.



