NRBC Bank wins 2 Global Economics Awards

NRBC Bank has won two international Awards `The Global Economics Awards-2022' awarded by The Global Economics Ltd, a UK-based financial publication and a quarterly business magazine.



The Bank has been crowned with the title of 'Most Innovative Mobile Banking App (NRBC Planet)' and `Fastest Growing Micro-Finance Bank'.



S M Parvez Tamla, Chairman of NRBC Bank received these prestigious awards at a colorful function organized by The Global Economics Ltd at Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday.



AKM Mostafizur Rahman and Mohammed Nazim, Directors of NRBC Bank, Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO, Didarul Haque Miah, Head of ICTD and CTO of NRBC Bank were present the awards ceremony.



The citation said NRBC Bank is one of the trendsetters in the Banking industry of Bangladesh by making best use of information technology. NRBC Bank launched special micro credit program on March, 2021 for marginalized people of rural areas of Bangladesh.

This service has spread all over Bangladesh in a very short time. More than 50,000 people have already received micro-loans. The 'Fastest Growing Micro Finance Bank-2022' has been awarded in recognition of rapid expansion of this service.



The business magazine, which gave thoughtful insights into the financial sectors of various industries across the world, identified the best performers in various financial sectors worldwide and picked them for country specific Annual Global Economics awards programme.



On winning the awards, the Bank's Chairman SM Parvez Tamal said, "NRBC Bank is far ahead in the industry in financial, innovation and governance parameters. It has established itself as a leading financial institution in Bangladesh, thanks to the visionary guidance from our regulators, board and talented team.



"We are now harvesting dividend of investment in technology, people and process made in the last couple of years benefiting the valued customers. We will continue to explore new ways to improve customer experience in this evolving digital age."



"The award will be another stepping stone for NRBC Bank towards its ultimate goal of becoming the best bank of the country. We gratefully acknowledge valued clientele and stakeholders for their continued trust in us that help us achieve such international honour", he added.



