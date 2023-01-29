Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 10:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NRBC Bank wins 2 Global Economics Awards

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

NRBC Bank has won two international Awards `The Global Economics Awards-2022' awarded by The Global Economics Ltd, a UK-based financial publication and a quarterly business magazine.

The Bank has been crowned with the title of 'Most Innovative Mobile Banking App (NRBC Planet)' and `Fastest Growing Micro-Finance Bank'.

S M Parvez Tamla, Chairman of NRBC Bank received these prestigious awards at a colorful function organized by The Global Economics Ltd at Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

AKM Mostafizur Rahman and Mohammed Nazim, Directors of NRBC Bank, Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO, Didarul Haque Miah, Head of ICTD and CTO of NRBC Bank were present the awards ceremony.  

The citation said NRBC Bank is one of the trendsetters in the Banking industry of Bangladesh by making best use of information technology. NRBC Bank launched special micro credit program on March, 2021 for marginalized people of rural areas of Bangladesh.
This service has spread all over Bangladesh in a very short time. More than 50,000 people have already received micro-loans. The 'Fastest Growing Micro Finance Bank-2022' has been awarded in recognition of rapid expansion of this service.

The business magazine, which gave thoughtful insights into the financial sectors of various industries across the world, identified the best performers in various financial sectors worldwide and picked them for country specific Annual Global Economics awards programme.

On winning the awards, the Bank's Chairman SM Parvez Tamal said, "NRBC Bank is far ahead in the industry in financial, innovation and governance parameters. It has established itself as a leading financial institution in Bangladesh, thanks to the visionary guidance from our regulators, board and talented team.

"We are now harvesting dividend of investment in technology, people and process made in the last couple of years benefiting the valued customers. We will continue to explore new ways to improve customer experience in this evolving digital age."

"The award will be another stepping stone for NRBC Bank towards its ultimate goal of becoming the best bank of the country. We gratefully acknowledge valued clientele and stakeholders for their continued trust in us that help us achieve such international honour", he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BWDB appoints Engr Md Nurul Islam as DG
Rich EU consumers outsource environmental impact to poorer neighbours
Square Pharma holds annual sales confce
Jamuna Oil approves 120pc cash dividend
Bank Asia achieves Remittance Award
Bangladesh seeks to by LNG for February delivery
NRBC Bank wins 2 Global Economics Awards
Epic Properties celebrates 20th anniversary


Latest News
Five held with drugs in Habiganj
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
Youth killed in motorcycle collision in Chuadanga
Tractor mows down child in Cumilla
Foreign Ministry organizes 'Pitha Utshob'
Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital
Most Read News
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
Death-row convict for killing wife caught while fleeing abroad
Young woman 'kills self' jumping before train in Moulvibazar
Quit now to avert shocking ouster, Fakhrul asks govt
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Quran in Denmark
Three die, 2 hospitalised in Jashore 'consuming toxic alcohol'
Youth held with 15 kg hemp in Phulbari
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
BNP's march 'to restore democracy' starts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft