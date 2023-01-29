Epic Properties celebrates 20th anniversary

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 28: Epic Properties celebrated its 20th anniversary with various events at Radisson Blue Bay view Chattogram on Thursday evening.



The event was held on the occasion of Epic's progress as a reputed industrial group in the construction, engineering and housing industry.



Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was present as the chief guest in the event.



The celebration started with the welcome speech of Epic Properties Chairman and special guest of the event Engineer Lokman Kabir while Daily Azadi Editor MA Malek, Former Chattogram City Mayor AJM Nashir Uddin, Chittagong Chamber President Mahbubul Alam, Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology Vice Chancellor Dr Rafiqul Alam, Epic Properties Managing Director Engineer Abu Sufian and Director Anwar Hossain were present among others.



Rezaul Karim Chaudhury said: "Epic Properties is a successful company in the housing sector. Epic has been able to achieve their goals by overcoming various adversities and has played a vital role in building the beautiful Chattogram in long journey of success.

Epic Properties was established in 2003 by three young engineers from Chattogram. Now epic has been able to achieve excellence in the housing sector of Dhaka and Chattogram in the last 20 years.



During the period, Epic has constructed and handed over more than 60 residential and commercial multi-storey buildings. Among them, the number of flats and commercial units is about 2500.



Epic has connected smart lifestyle amenities to the housing industry. Apart from the housing industry, Epic is playing a role in many industries including healthcare, agro, and energy.



