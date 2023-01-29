Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 10:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BIBM, CRD workshop on Gender Responsive Financial Service held

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

Gender responsive financial service workshop held at a hotel in Bogura town on Friday.

The Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) and the Centre for Research and Development (CRD) co-hosted the workshop, says a press release.

Gender-responsive financial service still remains a far cry as difficulties for women in getting access to formal credit continue to widen, experts said at the workshop.

The government has a target to bring the adult population under financial-service coverage through financial inclusion by 2026.
To this end, they highlighted the importance of a stakeholder effort to gain the goals of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy-Bangladesh (NFIS-B) and Vision 2041, according to press release.

At the event, speakers said banks and financial institutions, in many cases, feel discomfort in providing finance to women, excepting those who have established themselves in the market.

Being failed to convince banks and financial institutions, they knocked the doors of various NGOs (non-governmental organisations) where funds are too costly to serve their purposes as they planned.

"A move is on to lower interest rate in NGO funds between 22 per cent and 24 per cent. But we, somehow, need to ensure low-cost bank credit for women," said BIBM director general Md Akhtaruzzaman.

BIBM professor (selection grade) Dr Shah Md Ahsan Habib said women must have an account in institutions like banks and insurance by 2026, as part of the NFIS-B, so they can get loan and other financial services.

"So, the role of mobile financial services and micro-financial institutions alongside banks is very crucial," he added.

BIBM professor (selection grade) Md Nehal Ahmed shared multiple factors that create obstacles for women to getting formal credit.
"If we can overcome those, we will be able to achieve SDGs by 2030," he added.

CRD chief executive officer Dr Md Mokhlesur Rahman, and Dhaka University professors Dr Sanjida Haque and Dr Sayema Haque Bidisha, among others, also spoke.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BWDB appoints Engr Md Nurul Islam as DG
Rich EU consumers outsource environmental impact to poorer neighbours
Square Pharma holds annual sales confce
Jamuna Oil approves 120pc cash dividend
Bank Asia achieves Remittance Award
Bangladesh seeks to by LNG for February delivery
NRBC Bank wins 2 Global Economics Awards
Epic Properties celebrates 20th anniversary


Latest News
Five held with drugs in Habiganj
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
Youth killed in motorcycle collision in Chuadanga
Tractor mows down child in Cumilla
Foreign Ministry organizes 'Pitha Utshob'
Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital
Most Read News
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
Death-row convict for killing wife caught while fleeing abroad
Young woman 'kills self' jumping before train in Moulvibazar
Quit now to avert shocking ouster, Fakhrul asks govt
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Quran in Denmark
Three die, 2 hospitalised in Jashore 'consuming toxic alcohol'
Youth held with 15 kg hemp in Phulbari
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
BNP's march 'to restore democracy' starts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft