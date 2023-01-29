3-day-long Huawei Digital Mela ends in Dhaka

Three-day-long Digital Bangladesh Mela 2023 concluded at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) at Agargaon in the capital on Saturday.



This fair inaugurated on Thursday involved ecosystem partners and align them to towards latest technological trends. Huawei Bangladesh has come forward with its latest technologies for different verticals and those solutions have fascinated the visitor of the event.



Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, inaugurated the event as the Chief Guest while Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar presided over.



A.K.M. Rahmatullah MP, Chairman, Standing Committee on Ministry of Post Telecommunication & Information Technology; Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, Secretary, Posts and Telecommunication Division were present as Special Guests.



Different ICT solutions provider, telecom operators, mobile financial service providers, internet and infrastructure service providers set up 77 pavilion and 52 stalls at the fair venue.



Huawei has designed its pavilion with latest technologies and solutions, quiz and prizes. The Huawei pavilion is displaying multiple breakthrough innovations in different frontiers like 5.5G, Enterprise Business Solutions, Huawei cloud, and digital power.

There are also demo sites of smart port and digital power solutions. These two models have portrayed the potential benefits for Bangladesh.



Huawei is also offering 20% discount on Huawei Cloud Solutions for the visitors. Interested visitors need to register their requirement during the fair and can avail the offer directly from Huawei Bangladesh team later on after the fair. Apart from these, the visitors can join the quiz in every two hour and win attractive prizes. Invited guests of the event including the chief guest and special guest visited Huawei's pavilion on the opening day.



Dr. Dipu Moni said: "Digital Bangladesh is now a reality. A state can be called digital only when connectivity is ensured in all spheres of life. Currently, a knowledge-based society is in the process of being developed in the country riding on the power of connectivity. Bangladesh is a prime example of this digital transformation."



Mustafa Jabbar said: "We want to become a Smart Bangladesh by 2041. Bangladesh is capable of technological innovation, now it is our responsibility to transform the country into a Smart Bangladesh through digital transformation. To develop a Smart Bangladesh, we have to create smart people. Through this Digital Bangladesh Mela, we are entering the era of Smart Bangladesh."



Cliff Hu, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said, "We believe Bangladesh has the potential to be the digital hub in South Asia. As the long-time ICT partner of Bangladesh, Huawei is committed to contribute for achievement of Smart Bangladesh vision. In Bangladesh, under the guidance of the government and cooperation of all ecosystem partners, Huawei will spare no efforts to accelerate digital transformation by adopting futuristic technologies like smart city, smart education and 5.5G. Under the leadership of the government, we can work together to develop a fully-connected, developed and prosperous Smart Bangladesh."



