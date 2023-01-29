Video
Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 10:47 AM
Home Business

Shippers' Council holds 41st AGM

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Correspondent

41 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) was held at Samson H. Chowdhury Centre (2nd Floor), Dhaka Club, on Saturday.

The AGM was presided over by SCB Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim, observing one minute silence to pay respect to former Chairmen & Members of SCB, business leaders and prominent citizens demised over the last year.

The meeting reviewed the performances of the Council during the last one year and the overall situation of the country were discussed in detail due to the economic losses caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, especially the devaluation of the BD currency and the increase in the price of imported goods.

The Shippers' Council expresses its sincere gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, for taking a timely and strong role to deal with economic situation of the country.

The involvement and progress of the Council's activities with the Asian Shippers Alliance (ASA) and Global Shippers Alliance (GSA) were also discussed. Md. Rezaul Karim was congratulated for being re-elected as Vice Chairman of ASA for the term 2022-2024 in the Annual Meeting of SCB.

The members of the Board of Directors also expressed their sincere thanks for distributing a significant amount of food items to the relief of flood-affected people in different areas of the country. In the meeting, the SCB Chairman was congratulated for being included as a member in the "National Logistics Development and Coordination Committee" formed by the Prime Minister's Office to achieve national growth targets, increase capacity in trade and investment, ensure efficient transportation of goods and overall development of logistics sector.

The Meeting unanimously confirmed the minutes of the last AGM, approved the Annual Report-2022, the Audited Balance Sheet & Statement of Accounts for the year 2021-2022 and appointed an auditor for the year 2022-2023. Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan, Vice Chairman A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors along with a good number of members attended the meeting.


