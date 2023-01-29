Bproperty, Digital Classifieds Group to propel real estate in BD

The country's largest complete real estate solutions provider, Bproperty, has announced it will merge with Australian-based Digital Classifieds Group (DCG).



The deal means Bproperty now has access to even more resources to enhance its services, while DCG substantially grows its footprint in frontier markets and merges with a business of significant scale, says a press release.



DCG has built dominant property classifieds in frontier markets since 2009, operating in Cambodia, Papua New Guinea, Laos and Fiji, with a joint venture and investment in the Thailand-based prop-tech the FazWaz Group. In recent years, DCG has transitioned its business model from advertising to transactional services to accelerate its growth.



This transaction will see DCG's global workforce grow to more than 550 and increase revenue by over 100%; a transaction completed despite global macroeconomic challenges in the tech and property sectors.



Bproperty is a property pioneer and is Bangladesh's largest transacting real estate company, creating a secure property marketplace where sellers, buyers, landlords, and tenants can safely engage in a streamlined and transparent process to achieve their goals.



Bproperty utilizes technology to drive solutions and has an unmatched online and offline presence with an incomparable database of information. Their website houses hundreds of thousands of property listings - 990 at launch in 2016, and 550,000 in 2023 - with immense detailing, videos, and floor plans - that provide viewers with a clear picture of what they are potentially getting before ever leaving their seats.



To provide the smoothest transactions, Bproperty has in-house teams for supporting services. These include legal, financial, and interior services - everything in one place, ensuring matters are taken care of in a timely fashion.



Bproperty has quickly become the go-to name for real estate ventures with over 4 million website and mobile application visitors annually.



CEO of Bproperty, Mark Nosworthy, said "I'm thrilled that through this transaction, we will continue to see Bproperty grow in Bangladesh as well as work collaboratively with DCG's other markets to cement its position as Australia's leading operator of property classifieds in Asian frontier markets."



DCG Group CEO, Mathew Care, views this as a significant milestone in the growth of the DCG Group.



"I wholeheartedly welcome the Bproperty team, who have pioneered a dominant transactional property marketplace, to the DCG family. I also welcome their CEO Mark Nosworthy to the DCG Board; we can undoubtedly learn from his immense experience to help our upward growth."



Under the terms of the deal, Mark Nosworthy, CEO of Bproperty, will also join the Board of DCG.



With the addition of the dynamic Bangladeshi market, DCG enters its single biggest frontier market to date, increasing its market reach threefold. The group will serve approximately 200 million people across five countries. DCG will now look to consolidate its position in all markets as the leading operator of property classifieds in Asian frontier markets.



"With additional resources and knowledge at our disposal, Bproperty will continue to push forward with its vision of providing market leading services to consumers in Bangladesh, including working with the financial and construction industries in regards to new solutions." Mark said.



Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of central bank meetings



NEW YORK, Jan 28: Wall Street stocks finished off a positive week on an upbeat note Friday after data showed further ebbing of US inflation, while European equities wobbled before ending the session with meager gains.



A benchmark of US inflation closely-watched by the Federal Reserve showed further moderation in December, according to official data.



The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 5.0 percent last month from a year ago, a smaller increase than in November but still above the Fed's target rate.



Fed policymakers have hinted that the central bank could enact a quarter-point interest rate hike next week, smaller than a series of recent increases and enough of a shift to raise investor hopes of a policy pivot.



"There's certainly a potential for a softish landing, or at least it hasn't been ruled out," said Art Hogan, an analyst at B. Riley Financial.



The broad-based S&P 500 finished at 4,070.56, up 0.3 percent for the day and 2.5 percent for the week.



Central banks spent last year ramping up borrowing costs to battle soaring prices and any sign of strength in the economy was taken as a bad sign that officials would continue to tighten policy sharply, threatening companies' profits.



The European Central Bank is also holding a monetary policy meeting next week, with analysts expecting a 50-basis-point rate increase.



Concern towards the end of the year focused on a possible global recession caused by the restrictive policies, with several observers warning that top economies were likely to suffer a so-called hard landing.



Thursday's US growth figures showed a slowdown in 2022 from the previous year but a better-than-expected performance in the final months. That was described as a "Goldilocks scenario" where the figures are neither too good nor too bad.



Yet, there remain lingering jitters of a possible downturn.



"There being a time lag between interest rate hikes and the effect on the economy, it remains difficult to predict how much of the Federal Reserve's actions so far are having the desired dampening effect," noted Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

"More pessimistic investors are suggesting that the latest quarter of growth could be the last before previous hikes take full effect, potentially pushing the economy towards recession this spring," he said.



Investors are also keeping a nervous eye on earnings season, which has been mixed thus far.



On Friday, American Express jumped 10.5 percent after its forecast topped analyst expectations as it pointed to the highest-ever quarterly card member spending.



But Intel dropped 6.4 percent after it reported lower profits and projected a loss in the first quarter of 2023 as it contends with weakening demand and oversupply of chips in key markets. AFP



