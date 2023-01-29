ACI Motors joins Indo-BD Agri- Mechanization Summit

"The Indo-Bangladesh Agri-Mechanization Summit", held by Tractor and Mechanization Association, began on January 27 and will last until January 29 2023 at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka, says a press release.



The summit's goal is to enhance food production and agricultural mechanization in Bangladesh. In essence, it has been shown how agricultural mechanization makes it feasible to produce more crops for less money and in less time.



Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, minister of agriculture, attended the occasion as the chief guest.



As special guests, HE Pranay Kumar Verma, the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dr. F H Ansarey, the Managing Director of ACI Motors Ltd., and luminaries from the agricultural sector were also present.



The summit showcased ACI Motors' new agricultural machinery Fertilizer Spreader, Pneumatic Seed Planter with Fertilizer, Rotary Rake, Potato Planter, Potato Harvester, Square Baler, ACI Maize Chopper and futuristic agricultural technology like Agriculture Spraying Drone.



By introducing Japanese technology Yanmar Rice Transplanter and Yanmar Combine Harvester to the Bangladesh market for rice transplanting and harvesting along with threshing and cleaning, ACI Motors Ltd. has brought about a dramatic change in the nation's agricultural industry.



ACI Motors Ltd began its operations in 2007 and has been successfully providing Bangladeshi farmers innovative agricultural machinery solutions ever since.



For land cultivation, transplanting, fertilizing, harvesting, threshing, and bagging, ACI Motors has been offering complete mechanization solutions. Sonalika Tractors and ACI Power Tillers are currently being used to cultivate one-third of the nation's entire cropland.



