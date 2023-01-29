Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 10:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ACI Motors joins Indo-BD Agri- Mechanization Summit

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

"The Indo-Bangladesh Agri-Mechanization Summit", held by Tractor and Mechanization Association, began on January 27 and will last until January 29 2023 at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka, says a press release.

The summit's goal is to enhance food production and agricultural mechanization in Bangladesh. In essence, it has been shown how agricultural mechanization makes it feasible to produce more crops for less money and in less time.

Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, minister of agriculture, attended the occasion as the chief guest.

As special guests, HE Pranay Kumar Verma, the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dr. F H Ansarey, the Managing Director of ACI Motors Ltd., and luminaries from the agricultural sector were also present.

The summit showcased ACI Motors' new agricultural machinery Fertilizer Spreader, Pneumatic Seed Planter with Fertilizer, Rotary Rake, Potato Planter, Potato Harvester, Square Baler, ACI Maize Chopper and futuristic agricultural technology like Agriculture Spraying Drone.

By introducing Japanese technology Yanmar Rice Transplanter and Yanmar Combine Harvester to the Bangladesh market for rice transplanting and harvesting along with threshing and cleaning, ACI Motors Ltd. has brought about a dramatic change in the nation's agricultural industry.

ACI Motors Ltd began its operations in 2007 and has been successfully providing Bangladeshi farmers innovative agricultural machinery solutions ever since.

For land cultivation, transplanting, fertilizing, harvesting, threshing, and bagging, ACI Motors has been offering complete mechanization solutions. Sonalika Tractors and ACI Power Tillers are currently being used to cultivate one-third of the nation's entire cropland.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BWDB appoints Engr Md Nurul Islam as DG
Rich EU consumers outsource environmental impact to poorer neighbours
Square Pharma holds annual sales confce
Jamuna Oil approves 120pc cash dividend
Bank Asia achieves Remittance Award
Bangladesh seeks to by LNG for February delivery
NRBC Bank wins 2 Global Economics Awards
Epic Properties celebrates 20th anniversary


Latest News
Five held with drugs in Habiganj
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
Youth killed in motorcycle collision in Chuadanga
Tractor mows down child in Cumilla
Foreign Ministry organizes 'Pitha Utshob'
Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital
Most Read News
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
Death-row convict for killing wife caught while fleeing abroad
Young woman 'kills self' jumping before train in Moulvibazar
Quit now to avert shocking ouster, Fakhrul asks govt
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Quran in Denmark
Three die, 2 hospitalised in Jashore 'consuming toxic alcohol'
Youth held with 15 kg hemp in Phulbari
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
BNP's march 'to restore democracy' starts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft