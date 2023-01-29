Vivo launches smartphone Y16 with powerful battery

Teachers, students and parents are busy with the new educational curriculum from the beginning of the year. In addition to the educational institutions, assistance from internet is also required to understand the new lessons.



But the smartphone's battery keeps running out of charge as soon as the internet is turned on. Many of these phones are unable to store valuable files due to lack of storage. Also, spending long time on screen causes irritation to your eyes too.



Nothing to worry, vivo Y16 has already started diminishing the hassles of a student's daily life. It has already won the hearts of students, says a press release.



vivo Y16 has been introduced to the country from this running month. The 5,000mAh battery of this smartphone will guarantee a long-lasting usability within only 15,999tk.



With its 10W type-C fast charging system, the device just takes 2hrs and 30mins to get fully charged. You can casually go well with this for more than two days.



Its 6.51-inch HD Plus display with automatic blue light filter capability is always on to safeguard the eyes. So taking extra measures to protect your eyes while reading will come to an end.



Vivo Y16's huge 64 GB storage along with a default 4GB RAM and another extended 4GB RAM is able to download and save high resolution images, videos, essential books and apps. Besides, there is a multi-touch capacitive touch screen with side mounted finger print technology on the power button.



