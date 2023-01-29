Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 10:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Kaicom and Watami Group form joint venture

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business desk

A joint venture agreement between Kaicom and Watami Group was signed at an impressive ceremony in Bangladesh on Thursday, to form "Kaicom Dream Street Company Limited for producing skilled Bangladeshi manpower according to the demand of Japanese companies.

The joint venture will play an important role in sending TIPT, Technical Intern Training Programme and SSW, Specific Skilled Worker. It will reduce the workforce gap between the two countries and will also have a major impact on the economies of both countries.

The agreement signing event was attended Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh Kiminori Iwama and JICA Chief Representative Bangladesh Office Tomohide Ichiguchi, Abdul Quader, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Miki, founder of Watami Group and former MP of Japan, as special guests.

Besides, high-ranking officials of Japan and Bangladesh Government, representatives of more than 15 Japanese companies were present. Those who have been working for the development of human resources of different countries for many years.

The event started with the welcome address by June Oneda, President, Watami Agent Company Limited and the closing speech was delivered by Anjan Das, Founder and CEO, Kaicom Group.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BWDB appoints Engr Md Nurul Islam as DG
Rich EU consumers outsource environmental impact to poorer neighbours
Square Pharma holds annual sales confce
Jamuna Oil approves 120pc cash dividend
Bank Asia achieves Remittance Award
Bangladesh seeks to by LNG for February delivery
NRBC Bank wins 2 Global Economics Awards
Epic Properties celebrates 20th anniversary


Latest News
Five held with drugs in Habiganj
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
Youth killed in motorcycle collision in Chuadanga
Tractor mows down child in Cumilla
Foreign Ministry organizes 'Pitha Utshob'
Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital
Most Read News
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
Death-row convict for killing wife caught while fleeing abroad
Young woman 'kills self' jumping before train in Moulvibazar
Quit now to avert shocking ouster, Fakhrul asks govt
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Quran in Denmark
Three die, 2 hospitalised in Jashore 'consuming toxic alcohol'
Youth held with 15 kg hemp in Phulbari
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
BNP's march 'to restore democracy' starts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft