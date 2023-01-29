Kaicom and Watami Group form joint venture

A joint venture agreement between Kaicom and Watami Group was signed at an impressive ceremony in Bangladesh on Thursday, to form "Kaicom Dream Street Company Limited for producing skilled Bangladeshi manpower according to the demand of Japanese companies.



The joint venture will play an important role in sending TIPT, Technical Intern Training Programme and SSW, Specific Skilled Worker. It will reduce the workforce gap between the two countries and will also have a major impact on the economies of both countries.



The agreement signing event was attended Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh Kiminori Iwama and JICA Chief Representative Bangladesh Office Tomohide Ichiguchi, Abdul Quader, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Miki, founder of Watami Group and former MP of Japan, as special guests.



Besides, high-ranking officials of Japan and Bangladesh Government, representatives of more than 15 Japanese companies were present. Those who have been working for the development of human resources of different countries for many years.



The event started with the welcome address by June Oneda, President, Watami Agent Company Limited and the closing speech was delivered by Anjan Das, Founder and CEO, Kaicom Group.



