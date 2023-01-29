Video
Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 10:46 AM
Home Business

Samsung gives 20-yr warranty for fridge, washing machine

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

Samsung brings a 20-year warranty for the first time with Samsung Refrigerator and Samsung Washing Machine. The company is set to provide 20 years of warranty on its Digital Inverter Compressors and Digital Inverter Motors. Now, consumers can experience world-class quality and technological excellence stress-free!  

 Known for constantly reinventing to empower consumers in their daily lives, Samsung is now offering the best-in-class compressor warranty coverage for its digital inverter products. Owing to the upgradation of technology, Samsung Digital Inverter Compressors and Motors now come with 20 years of warranty instead of 10 years, says a press release.

This initiative will ensure that the core part of Samsung Refrigerator and Samsung Washing Machine run smoothly for a longer period of time. In case of any mishap, Samsung will provide free servicing or parts replacements of, offering the ultimate consumer experience.

 The primary objective behind this initiative was to strengthen consumers' trust and loyalty to Samsung products. Protecting the integrity of a core component of Samsung products with a 20-year warranty will extend the usage of appliances and offer consumers peace of mind during purchases.


