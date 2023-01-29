Video
Sunday, 29 January, 2023
BGMEA calls upon PVH to buy more high-end apparels from BD

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan called upon the globally renowned fashion company PVH to increase their sourcing of high-value garments from Bangladesh.

He also requested PVH to forge long-term partnership with their Bangladeshi suppliers in developing their capacity in manufacturing more diversified apparels and also in making production process more sustainable.

He made the comments during a meeting with Mark Green, Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain, PVH, in Dhaka on Thursday.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Director Asif Ashraf and Country Manager for PVH Bangladesh Najeeb Sayed were also present at the meeting, said a press release.

"The way Bangladesh is making headway in developing its capacity and accordingly upgrading its technologies and machinery, the country will be catering to the demand of global buyers for diversified garment items. It will benefit both Bangladeshi suppliers and global brands," he opined.

Faruque said Bangladesh was strengthening its foothold in the global apparel market as a preferred sourcing hub of high-end garment items.

Bangladesh eyed on value-added items like outerwear, technical apparels and other high-end items to make business sustainable and spur the growth of the apparel industry in the coming days, he said.

"Bangladeshi factories are increasingly integrating modern and sophisticated automatic machinery and setting up their own design studio for product innovation and development," Faruque further said.

PVH is one of the world's largest and famous fashion companies having global iconic brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.


