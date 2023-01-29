‘Bangladesh RMG exports to remain unscathed after LDC graduation’

Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President and Managing Director of Evince Group Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury Parvez said he hoped there will be no impact on country's export of readymade garments after graduation from LDCs status.



One of the country's leading industrialists and particularly apparel makers and exporters Chowdhury told the Daily Observer recently that "60 per cent of our total garment exports go to European Union and UK markets.



He foresees "Bangladesh exports to those countries will not face disruption after 2026, the year for graduation. The Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) announced by UK is helpful for Bangladesh."



He said the pandemic had a negative impact on the entire global economy. Moreover, due to Russia-Ukraine war, inflationary pressure increased a lot in America and Europe slashing people's buying power. People have to spend more in food items now reducing budget for clothing.



Russia-Ukraine war has also aggravated the energy crisis all over the world and Bangladesh being worst affected by it. Bangladesh is buying fuel from many countries at high prices which has among others pushed dollar prices exorbitantly up.



Without energy, the country's industrialization cannot progress; so alternative energy sources should be given priority, he emphasized.



What is surprising is that, he said despite negative impact of global inflation in America and Europe, Bangladesh's exports are increasing. The growing trend continues.



He said the country should not rely alone on single RMG export, potential industrial sectors like light engineering, agro-based industries, halal products, blue economy, leather products and creation of new entrepreneurs should be prioritized.



Moreover, development of micro and small cottage industries, new products diversification must be accelerated, new export markets must be explored side by side conventional market and the government should pay special attention to such initiatives. "We hope such positive trend will continue in the coming days," he said.



He said it is true that our growth will be low at this time but there is nothing to be alarmed. I can say for sure, that the present fiscal year will end with positive growth.



He said "We have already managed to occupy the Chinese market quite a bit. Some orders from Vietnam and Myanmar are also coming to Bangladesh. Our exports to neighboring India are increasing. And most importantly, we export more essential low cost clothing. No matter how bad the global economic situation is, clothing is necessity for everyone. So all in all I am not too worried," he maintained.



According to the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries analysis, due to changing world conditions, China, Myanmar and Vietnam have fallen behind in exports in the last 4/5 months. Some buyers from these countries have turned to Bangladesh.



That's why Bangladesh's clothing export has turned around even in the midst of the gas-electricity crisis. This is indicative of Bangladesh's sustainable position and turnaround in export market.



The BCI President said, special attention should be paid to new products and markets. There are many opportunities in the blue economy. Potential sectors including natural resources, iron, zinc, big tuna fish, crab should be utilized.



He said currently 36 government department work on Blue Economy. These should be brought under one umbrella. "We have also huge potential in agricultural sector. Agro Pacing Industries should be rapidly developed as well, Chowdhury said.



On banking sector, he said entrepreneurs in Bangladesh are very aggressive. Many of them are succeeding with hard work with big bank loans. Awareness should be increased in the banking sector.



He said with bad banking reputation business will be affected. Many banks do not want to take guarantors to open LC. This is very bad for business. Bangladesh Bank should increase monitoring in the banking sector to avoid irregularities, he said.



