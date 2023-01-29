Global coalition SAC partners with BD Apparel Exchange

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition, a global multi-stakeholder nonprofit alliance for consumer goods industry, has announced partnership with Bangladesh Apparel Exchange for its fourth edition of the Sustainable Apparel Forum.



Scheduled to be held on Mar 15 and 16, the forum aims to bring together stakeholders to discuss and exchange ideas on how to advance sustainability within the textile and apparel industry, organisers said in a statement on Friday.



The forum will focus on five key subject areas of the apparel and textile supply chain: circular economy, climate impact and action, renewable energy and green funding, skill development and green job prospects and challenges.



Delegates will include garment manufacturers, brands and retailers, development partners, officials of foreign missions and embassies in Bangladesh, impact creating organisations, apparel and textile associations, industry leaders, government officials, secretaries and ministers.



Roundtable discussions and workshop on circularity will be held in the first day of the forum before the main conference session featuring panel discussions, and the second day session will include presentations and keynote speeches along with strategic guidelines from government officials and industry leaders.



The Sustainable Apparel Coalition will also actively participate and organise a special workshop for manufacturers as part of their continued stakeholder engagement efforts.



"We're honoured to be supporting Bangladesh Apparel Exchange with the opportunity to leverage our strength in collaboration to move the industry forward. As an organisation with equal partnership as a core value and committed to steering the industry toward a shared vision for sustainability, we firmly believe that partnership is the new leadership," said Andrew Martin, VP, membership and stakeholder engagement at the Sustainable Apparel Coalition.



Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange said: "Bangladesh Apparel Exchange believes that sustainability, technology and innovation are key to progress of Bangladesh apparel industry.



"By working together with SAC, we aim to enable Bangladesh to progress as a responsible sourcing destination on global map through promotion of sustainability, innovation, technology and transparency in the industry, he said.





