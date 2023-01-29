Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 10:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global coalition SAC partners with BD Apparel Exchange

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition, a global multi-stakeholder nonprofit alliance for consumer goods industry, has announced partnership with Bangladesh Apparel Exchange for its fourth edition of the Sustainable Apparel Forum.

Scheduled to be held on Mar 15 and 16, the forum aims to bring together stakeholders to discuss and exchange ideas on how to advance sustainability within the textile and apparel industry, organisers said in a statement on Friday.

The forum will focus on five key subject areas of the apparel and textile supply chain: circular economy, climate impact and action, renewable energy and green funding, skill development and green job prospects and challenges.

Delegates will include garment manufacturers, brands and retailers, development partners, officials of foreign missions and embassies in Bangladesh, impact creating organisations, apparel and textile associations, industry leaders, government officials, secretaries and ministers.

Roundtable discussions and workshop on circularity will be held in the first day of the forum before the main conference session featuring panel discussions, and the second day session will include presentations and keynote speeches along with strategic guidelines from government officials and industry leaders.

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition will also actively participate and organise a special workshop for manufacturers as part of their continued stakeholder engagement efforts.

"We're honoured to be supporting Bangladesh Apparel Exchange with the opportunity to leverage our strength in collaboration to move the industry forward. As an organisation with equal partnership as a core value and committed to steering the industry toward a shared vision for sustainability, we firmly believe that partnership is the new leadership," said Andrew Martin, VP, membership and stakeholder engagement at the Sustainable Apparel Coalition.

Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange said: "Bangladesh Apparel Exchange believes that sustainability, technology and innovation are key to progress of Bangladesh apparel industry.

"By working together with SAC, we aim to enable Bangladesh to progress as a responsible sourcing destination on global map through promotion of sustainability, innovation, technology and transparency in the industry, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BWDB appoints Engr Md Nurul Islam as DG
Rich EU consumers outsource environmental impact to poorer neighbours
Square Pharma holds annual sales confce
Jamuna Oil approves 120pc cash dividend
Bank Asia achieves Remittance Award
Bangladesh seeks to by LNG for February delivery
NRBC Bank wins 2 Global Economics Awards
Epic Properties celebrates 20th anniversary


Latest News
Five held with drugs in Habiganj
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
Youth killed in motorcycle collision in Chuadanga
Tractor mows down child in Cumilla
Foreign Ministry organizes 'Pitha Utshob'
Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital
Most Read News
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
Death-row convict for killing wife caught while fleeing abroad
Young woman 'kills self' jumping before train in Moulvibazar
Quit now to avert shocking ouster, Fakhrul asks govt
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Quran in Denmark
Three die, 2 hospitalised in Jashore 'consuming toxic alcohol'
Youth held with 15 kg hemp in Phulbari
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
BNP's march 'to restore democracy' starts
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft