Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 10:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Chevron defends buybacks as it posts $35.5b in 2022 profit

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
NEW YORK

Chevron defended its new $75 billion share repurchase program from White House criticism Friday, as it reported record profits of $35.5 billion in 2022.
The oil giant, which also raised its dividend in Wednesday's buyback announcement, aims for stock purchases in a "steady, consistent way" through the ups and downs on the commodity price cycle, Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on a conference call with analysts.

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly criticized Chevron and fellow petroleum behemoth ExxonMobil over share buybacks, arguing the companies should steer extra cash into new oil and gas investments, in an effort to lower prices for consumers.

On Wednesday, White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan blasted the announcement as a $75 billion giveaway "to executives and wealthy shareholders" at a time when the company has "claimed" to be working to boost output, he said on Twitter.

Asked about political backlash to the announcement, Wirth said the issue has been "a touch overblown."

"We weren't trying to be splashy," Wirth said. "We're just trying to indicate the confidence we have in our cash generation."    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BWDB appoints Engr Md Nurul Islam as DG
Rich EU consumers outsource environmental impact to poorer neighbours
Square Pharma holds annual sales confce
Jamuna Oil approves 120pc cash dividend
Bank Asia achieves Remittance Award
Bangladesh seeks to by LNG for February delivery
NRBC Bank wins 2 Global Economics Awards
Epic Properties celebrates 20th anniversary


Latest News
Five held with drugs in Habiganj
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
Youth killed in motorcycle collision in Chuadanga
Tractor mows down child in Cumilla
Foreign Ministry organizes 'Pitha Utshob'
Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital
Most Read News
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
Death-row convict for killing wife caught while fleeing abroad
Young woman 'kills self' jumping before train in Moulvibazar
Quit now to avert shocking ouster, Fakhrul asks govt
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Quran in Denmark
Three die, 2 hospitalised in Jashore 'consuming toxic alcohol'
Youth held with 15 kg hemp in Phulbari
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
BNP's march 'to restore democracy' starts
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft