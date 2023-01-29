Practices of science a must to reap benefits of 4IR : Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said that practices of science must be increased in large scale to reap the benefits of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).



"By increasing the use of artificial intelligence, we can move towards sustainable development," he said while addressing as chief guest at the inauguration of 14th DRMC-Summit National Science Carnival-2023 at Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC) on Friday.



The minister said the best scientists of the country will emerge from these events and represent Bangladesh to the world. "Through their hand, a sustainable electricity and energy system will be built," he said.



Congratulating the Dhaka Residential Model College team for winning the "Zayed Sustainability Prize 2023", he said the youth of Bangladesh will do better in the future if they are more enthusiastic.



"The government is helping in various ways in building future scientists," he said, adding Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council is also providing necessary financial and other support for research in innovative solutions by finding new technologies and methods to increase the efficiency of the energy and power sector and develop financially affordable and environmentally friendly sustainable energy.



A total of 450 educational institutions attended the three-day festival. The science festival also featured other activities like - Project Display, Wall Journal, Scrap Book Display, Photography Exhibition, Olympiads, Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Test, Science Fiction Writing, Illustration Exhibition, Poster Designing Exhibition, Gaming Contest, Line following include quizzes, sudoku competitions, science-based presentations and robotics workshop competitions.



Principal of DRMC Brigadier General Kazi Shamim Farhad, Latif Khan, Vice Chairman of Summit Group and Farooq Hasan, President of BGMEA, among others, attended the function.



