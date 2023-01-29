Video
Sunday, 29 January, 2023
Business

State banks spend 80pc of their forex for govt imports

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

With dollar support from central bank, state-owned commercial banks spent 80 percent of their foreign currencies to support government imports in July-December period to keep domestic food and energy supply normal.

In the first six months of FY23, Bangladesh Bank (BB) has sold $7.8 billion from its coffer that included  $7.2 billion supplied to state-owned banks for importing food, fertiliser and energy, according to industry insiders.

The state owned banks in July-December period cleared $10.68 billion import bills, including $8.41 billion worth of government goods - which are 80 percent of total amount.

In July-December, state-owned Sonali Bank opened letter of credits (LCs) for imports worth $2.85 billion that was 94 percent of import bills by the bank. During the period, the lender settled private LCs worth only $161 million.

Similarly, Agrani, Janata and Rupali Bank cleared 68 percent, 77.43 percent and 80 percent respectively of total imports by banks in the first half of FY23.

According to bankers, dollar sales by central bank to private banks remains suspended for the past couple of months in the face of a fast-depleting foreign exchange reserve. The banking regulator is providing the greenback only if importer is government agency and the import items seem actually necessary.

"Even though our target is profit, we are now prioritising government imports despite those usually offering a nominal gain," Senior Officer of Rupali Bank, told The Daily Observer.

Government imports generally include rice, wheat, fertiliser and petroleum. However, food data show the country's private sector was the biggest food importer in FY22, and is in the first half of the current fiscal year too.

But traders and private importers have been accusing banks of cold shouldering their LCs even for food essentials ahead of Ramadan, when demand for consumption of several imported items such as chickpeas, dates, edible oil and sugar see huge surge. They fear supply disruption may fuel pinching inflation further.

Amid a tight dollar supply, private banks say they are helpless as the central bank in October last year turned down their request for supplying dollar from reserve for imports of daily essentials including food.

Instead, the central bank asked private lenders to manage import payments by collecting dollars on their own, resulting in the overall import dropping drastically in July-December. LC opening for import in July-December plummeted by 26.50 percent compared to corresponding period of the previous year.

Treasury officials of several banks told The Daily Observer that they are now focusing more on collecting dollars than opening import LCs. They also attributed a global inflationary shock to falling import.

However, Md Abdus Salam Azad, managing director of state-owned Janata Bank, said they are also providing support to private importers alongside the government goods.

"Though there was a pressure to prioritise government imports, we settled around $1.2 billion imports mostly by key private sector players," he said.


