Mir Masoom Ali – An icon statistician

In our initial days as undergraduate students of Statistics at Dhaka University, we used to chat about the �Heroes�of ourDepartment.Among the many, the name of Professor Mir Masoom Ali always popped up as a brightest star. He is one of the most illustrious Bangladeshi-American and is currently the Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Statistics at Ball State University in USA. As the immediate past President of Dhaka University Statistics Department Alumni Association (DUSDAA) I have had the opportunity to know more about this living legend.



He was born in 1937 in Patuakhali to an enlightened family. His father was a prominent lawyer of Patuakhali and his mother was a social worker who vigorously promoted women education. His siblings are also legends. He and all his other three brothers have PhD degrees � two in Statistics and two in Engineering from top North Americanuniversities.Three of his sisters are university graduates. One of his brothers-in-law is also a distinguished Professor of Statistics in Canada. Dr Ali is very wellrespected among Bangladeshi statisticians andis an example of how Bangladeshi-born scholars, and in particular Dr. Masoom Ali, are contributing so muchto the world.



Professor Ali did his matriculation (SSC) from the Patuakhali Jubilee High School in 1951 and ISc (HSC) from Dhaka College in 1953. He joined the Dhaka University wherefrom he received his BSc (Honours) and MSc degrees in Statistics in 1956 and 1957 respectively. After a brief assignment with the Dhaka University Socio-Economic Board, he worked for erstwhile Government of Pakistanin various statistical positions in Dhaka, Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. He also had a short stint in Rome and London under a FAO Fellowship.In 1966, Dr. Ali went to the University of Toronto to pursue higher studieswhere heearned his PhD in Mathematical Statistics in only two years. At UofT, he worked directly under the supervision of Professor DAS Fraser,one of themost celebrated statisticians in history. While he was planning to go back to Pakistan, he got a surprise call from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, USA offering him a faculty position for which he had never applied. This changed his career from a practicing statistician to an academic statistician. Whilehe was harbouring the thought of returning home in a year or two, fate had decidedotherwise for him.In the early days of our liberation war in 1971, Dr Ali received a call from Mr. AMA Muhith who was the Economic Minister at the Pakistan Embassyin Washington DC. They knew each other from their Dhaka University and SM Hall days. At the advice of Mr Muhit, Dr Ali changed his plans not to return to occupied Bangladesh which changed his life and career forever.



Dr. Ali stayed back andstarted his new life in the USA. He liked his new teaching career but also started concentrating in research,publication and professional service. In what followed then is now history. His contributions can be judged by the many recognitions and awards he has received throughout his career. At Ball State University, he founded the graduate and undergraduate programmes in Statistics and became a Professor in1978. In 1985, he received the Outstanding Researcher Award for his significant publications and in 1993, he received the Outstanding Faculty Award for his contributions to teaching, research and professional service which were the highest awards given at the Ball State University. In 1990, Dr. Ali was the first recipient of the Qazi Motahar Husain Gold Medal awarded by the Bangladesh Statistical Association and in 2005 he received the Islamic Society of Statistical Sciences (ISOSS) Gold Medal.



In 2000,he was appointed as the George and Frances Ball Distinguished Professor of Statistics, named after George Ball, one of the founding members of the five Ball Brothers, and his wife Frances. This distinguished professorship is limited to anextremelyhandful of professors for their national and international contributions.

In 2002, Dr. Ali received the Wabash Award from Indiana Governor Frank O�Bannon, which was the highest award of the State of Indiana in USA.



One of the major highlights of Professor Ali�s career was the global recognition he got in 2017 holding the 25th rank in the league of top 399 statisticians in history, which included stalwarts like Ronald Fisher, John Kendall, DAS Fraser, CR Rao, and M Mahalanabis.



Professor Ali is a Fellow of the American Statistical Association, the Royal Statistical Society, the Institute of Statisticians UK, and Bangladesh Academy of Sciences. He is also a Distinguished Fellow of the Dhaka University Statistics Department Alumni Association (DUSDAA). Five international statistics journals have published special volumes honouring him. He has over 250 papers and 225 reviews of articles and books to his credit and has been a keynote, plenary, and invited speakerat numerous national and international conferences around the world.Dr. Ali was also the founding president of North America Bangladesh Statistical Association.





After half a century of active academic life, Dr Ali retired in 2007. As a unique and rare gesture, his University commemorated the retirement through a two-day International Statistics Conference and a Banquet followed by the publication of a Festschrift in his honour.



Dr. Ali�s greatest achievementsperhaps were the creation of the Statistics Programmes at Ball State University and his help to scores of American and international students, especially students from Bangladesh, attend these programmes. Apart from helping Bangladeshi students over the past 50 years to come to Ball State, he has also helped Bangladesh-basedacademics to spend time at BallState as Visiting Professors.



Dr. Ali currently lives in a small town called Muncie with his wife Leena Ali who herself works as a Behavioural Consultant for the State of Indiana. The Ali�s have four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.





The writer is founding Dean of the James P Grant School of Public Health at BRAC University and a Professor of Population and Family Health at Columbia University in the US.





