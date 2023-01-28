Should we adopt the technology of wind energy?

Rising globalization and technological progress have led to an increase in the number of industries around the globe. Producing fuel is necessary to power some machines. However, this fuel can cause significant pollution to the environment. Fossil fuels are a good example. They emit harmful gases when they're burned.



Reliable sources of energy are essential to sustain the global population's production of goods, services, and food. Renewable energy sources are crucial. These include solar energy, wind energy, and hydro-energy. Wind energy is one of the most reliable sources of renewable energy. However, it is still the least utilized renewable energy source.



The wind is the movement of air. It is caused by an uneven distribution of heat from solar energy in different areas; this causes heat from relatively warm places to cool spaces. The wind blows from areas of high pressure to those of low pressure. Wind can produce a billion watts of power per year.

Wind energy uses kinetic energy to generate electricity. Wind generates kinetic energy that rotates turbines to produce electricity. Wind can be "reaped" to generate electricity in factories, homes, and offices. So the question arises, how can wind energy be produced? Wind power is created from the wind's kinetic energy as it blows on the earth's surface. The wind is air moving in one direction; it also makes 'energy' when it is in motion. Wind turbines can be set up along the path of the wind. The turbines move by moving air and convert the wind's kinetic energy to mechanical energy.



We can use this mechanical power for many purposes, such as grinding grain or pumping water. We can also convert the energy to electricity by using dynamos or generators. After the conversion, it is available to power homes, offices, and factories.



The wind is a cost-effective source of energy. Wind energy is much more affordable than other energy sources for maintaining structures. However, setting up a wind power generator may cost a lot of money. However, the cost of maintaining it is very affordable; this lowers the net worth. Wind electricity is cheap, so people and companies can use it at a reasonable price. It is a renewable energy source. We can use this energy now and in the future without any reduction. Natural Energy is available and can be used to generate power. We can also use the energy in the future without any reduction in its potential. Because it emits minimal greenhouse gases, it is considered clean technology. Sun, tides, and water power are examples of renewable energy sources. Non-renewable energy sources, on the other side, are energy sources whose use reduces the utility that we can derive from future generations.



Wind energy is considered a clean energy source because it causes minimal to no pollution in the atmosphere. Wind energy can reduce carbon emissions to the environment. Carbon is one of the significant contributors to global warming. Specific industries and households use firewood as their energy source; this can lead to deforestation. Human nature has faced many challenges due to deforestation. These include the appearance of hot spots. A naturally depleted environment that has greatly benefited people is a hotspot. However, people have overexploited this natural setting and left it with negative consequences. Sustainable development refers to taking care of the current generation while not limiting future generations' ability to use available resources. Wind energy is a great way to live a happy life.



After using fuel such as firewood, trees are cut. When forests are lost, large quantities of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, are released into the atmosphere; this causes global warming. Industrialization and urbanization also play a significant role in deforestation. Some industries, such as paper factories, use wood directly from the forests to make paper. We can use wind energy for many purposes in both industries and homes. It is reliable for heating, lighting, and running machinery. It is one of the input expenses in manufacturing goods and services, which reduces the factory's size, runs manufacturing and administrative machines, and heat.



We can use wind energy in homes to lighten and run electrical equipment such as televisions, fans, heaters, and other electric devices. It will help improve our lives by allowing us to connect with the outside world via various electronic devices such as phones, radios, and telegrams powered by electricity. The transport industry can use this energy to develop new electric motor vehicles, tramways, and railways. There are some disadvantages of wind energy as well. Although energy is reliable, it's only sometimes available in all areas of the globe. Some areas need more wind energy to power turbines or generate the necessary moving air energy for power generation.



Second, we cannot store wind energy like other energy (although technology has developed methods to store energy, such as batteries, they are short-term). The power needs to be consumed instantly after it is generated; thus, its reliability is compromised. It is possible to have the wind blowing for a certain amount of time, but it is impossible to store it. For wind to flow through certain places, it is essential to keep them bare to produce energy. If a large area of land is used for wind energy, plants such as trees can't be grown there, which could hamper other land development and land use.



If energy is preventing the planting of crops or the cultivation of trees on the land, it can be seen as interfering with efforts to preserve the environment. We must protect the atmosphere to ensure humanity and life. The energy produced by a plant may cover a large part of the land; this can be terrible news for the surrounding community. Another area for improvement is that wind energy is a less-known energy source. Wind energy is inexpensive and can be used in many ways. Regardless, it is less common than other energy sources such as water, solar, and tidal since not all locations have enough wind energy to generate economic power. That means governments, businesses, and individuals may not be interested in something other than tapping this energy.



The wind blows on large land areas and passes through different property owners. The wind energy tapping project is hindered if the land is used for another purpose. Another thing that we must address is that wind energy's movement is subject to seasonal variations, so it is impossible to predict when the energy supply will be available; this makes it difficult for energy developers to depend entirely on the energy.





- Yasir Monon, Faculty, Department of English, Fareast International University





