How many fatalities would it take for the authorities to wake up?

According to a press conference of the Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association, 9 thousand 951 people were killed and 12 thousand 356 injured in 6 thousand 749 road accidents in the country in 2022, which is the highest record compared to the previous years. It was found that road accidents increased by 19.89 percent and fatalities by 27.43 percent in 2022 compared to 2021. Following these statistics, 7,000 people die on the roads annually; however, the government claims that number to be far lower. The fact is that even though the number of accidents has increased, the government has not come up with any solutions so far.



OnJanuary 22, a private university student named Nadia Sultana was killed when a bus hit her in front of Jamuna Future Park. Based on the incident's source, the bus from Uttara hit Nadia behind the bike and crushed her. Also earlier, many students, and pedestrians, including BUP student Abrar Ahmed, had an accident at this place, due to which a foot-over bridge was constructed to cross the road under the initiative of Dhaka North City Corporation. Again, law enforcement is constantly on the lookout in this area. So how can these drivers run the bus at such a high rate of speed while dodging the gaze of the authorities?



In accordance with research conducted by the Road Accident Research Institute of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, 54 percent of those killed in road-highway accidents in the country are between 16 and 40 years of age. Some 18 and a half percent of the victims were children under 15. The information published in the newspaper shows that the annual financial loss due to road accidents is about 40 thousand crore taka. If road accidents were prevented, the current growth rate would have increased to at least 9 percent of the GDP. But it is not happening. The big question is what initiatives are being taken to prevent this enormous damage. The value of everything is constantly increasing; in this situation, the value of human life is constantly decreasing.



People blame the crisis on road accidents to be the number of vehicles in the country is high, and people are increasing, so accidents are also increasing. But if we look at Japan, the world's largest car-producing country, it has no fewer vehicles than Bangladesh. Are there so many accidents? Are people's lives going on the road every day or year like Bangladesh's? There are countries where only one person dies yearly in a road accident. In developed countries, everything goes according to rules, and laws are strict; everyone respects the law, so accidents are fewer. But why are so many road accidents in our country? Is there no opportunity to reduce this ongoing death march?



To discuss this, on January 9, we saw the tragic death of five brothers of the same family in a road accident in Chakoria, Cox's Bazar, which was published in almost all newspapers. In imitation of the news published in various media, the pickup van that killed the five brothers did not have a number plate. If the driver or helper is caught, it may be seen that the vehicle's fitness or driving license was not there. The said incident is likewise due to reckless speed. But the question is, such big accidents happen daily on this highway; where is the administration? How does the car drive day after day without a number plate? Is no one responsible for that? But the sadthing is that after such a tragic accident, it is usually seen that law enforcement agencies arrest the driver or the helper. At one point, he got bail. Ultimately there is no chance of knowing the outcome of the case. Shouldn't those whose negligence has made roads and highways unsafe and caused accidents to be prosecuted? Why are they not punished under the law? Or why do not officials of the relevant ministries want to take responsibility for such murder officially?



It will not be an exaggeration to say that road accidents are murders. It is a criminal offense. First, those involved in the incident should be brought under the law as soon as possible. Highway police should be held accountable. From the upazila and district administrations to the BRTA authorities, the Ministry of Road Transport cannot avoid responsibility for these incidents any way. As long as the accident is not under control, there is no reason to think that the government is acting very proactively in this regard. First of all, public awareness is vital to prevent accidents. Also, public transport should be brought to reduce road deaths. Existing laws should be strictly enforced. It is also necessary to give modern education to the traffic police, visible punishment or excessive fines to drivers who use the road at will and stop vehicles everywhere. Furthermore, it needs to control the movement of legal/illegal rickshaws and vans from main roads. Again, eviction of sidewalk petty traders/hawkers/shops and their wares is important. Finally, the government should adopt a zero-tolerance policy to enhance the enforcement of prescribed road transport laws.





- Apurba Mogumder, Graduate Student, Department of Law, North-South University

























