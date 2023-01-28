Video
Saturday, 28 January, 2023
Home Editorial

Actions needed against question leakers

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Dear Sir
Bangladesh has come out of the curse of copying in examinations. But a bigger problem prevails in the country. Leaking question papers in public examinations have become almost regular incidents. None is taking responsibility; even the administration is silent on this issue. Question leakage this year has perhaps crossed all previous records. In almost all private and public job recruitment tests and pubic examinations question papers are being leaked anyhow and even appearing on Facebook and other social platform. It is likely to summarise that somewhere along the line the authorities may have lost control over the entire examination process.
The education minister promised to take actions against the miscreants but the promise has not been fulfilled so far. Not even a single perpetrator could be taken to task. Why? The answer till today remains a mystery to us. Security of question papers must be tight before reaching examination halls. The authorities cannot neglect their duties to find out these culprits and provide them exemplary punishment by no time.

Azhar Uddin
Rayerbazar, Dhaka


