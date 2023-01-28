Small hike in sugar price, heavy burden on poor



While we are tired of writing in this column stressing the needs for keeping prices of all daily essentials within consumers' purchasibility, yet another jump in sugar price only reveals the total inefficiency of government's market regulation mechanism. Such incessant increase in the prices of daily essentials only suggests that the authorities concerned are in a deep slumber and are not at all interested to solve the crisis that has already turned perennial.

According to a news report front-paged in this daily yesterday, consumers will have to pay under the new rate of sugar effective from February 1, Tk112 per kg for packaged sugar and 107 per kg for unrefined sugar.



However, the latest hike by the Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association (BSRA) has reportedly been in consensus of Commerce Ministry. Commerce Minister has tried to justify the increase of this daily item by saying if the price is not increased sugar will not be available in the market. Moreover, increase in the international market of raw sugar and the increase in the dollar exchange rate and production cost has been linked to this hike.



No denying that whole world is passing through the worst wave of price hike following the double blow of pandemic and Russia Ukraine war. But, it is also true that the self-created price hike on the part of manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers in an attempt to create an artificial crisis has added to the miseries of the commoners.



The repercussions of rising prices on marginalised households " in terms of nutrition, debt, reduced spending on healthcare and education, and an overall degradation in the standards of living " will undoubtedly be severe. It is clear that people are struggling, and there is a dire need for government intervention to bring marginalised populations under social safety net programmes, at least for the short term. The worst brunt of such price hike usually happens to be those working on a daily wage basis or having a seriously low income.



While we suspect the nexus of dubious traders and a section of corrupt government officials behind such volatile kitchen market, we also believe, only the implementation of various anti-hoarding laws can bring some relief to this crisis.



What we need now is stricter government interventions and time befitting market monitoring system. Only imposing monetary fine is not enough to bust the culprits.



Finally, need of the hour is to form a price monitoring committee to oversee that essentials are sold at fair price.



The government must come down heavy on the exploitative nature of market manipulators and protect citizens' interests. Taking a back seat during a period when the average citizen is being crushed under unprecedented economic pain will only erode people's trust on government.

According to a news report front-paged in this daily yesterday, consumers will have to pay under the new rate of sugar effective from February 1, Tk112 per kg for packaged sugar and 107 per kg for unrefined sugar.However, the latest hike by the Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association (BSRA) has reportedly been in consensus of Commerce Ministry. Commerce Minister has tried to justify the increase of this daily item by saying if the price is not increased sugar will not be available in the market. Moreover, increase in the international market of raw sugar and the increase in the dollar exchange rate and production cost has been linked to this hike.No denying that whole world is passing through the worst wave of price hike following the double blow of pandemic and Russia Ukraine war. But, it is also true that the self-created price hike on the part of manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers in an attempt to create an artificial crisis has added to the miseries of the commoners.The repercussions of rising prices on marginalised households " in terms of nutrition, debt, reduced spending on healthcare and education, and an overall degradation in the standards of living " will undoubtedly be severe. It is clear that people are struggling, and there is a dire need for government intervention to bring marginalised populations under social safety net programmes, at least for the short term. The worst brunt of such price hike usually happens to be those working on a daily wage basis or having a seriously low income.While we suspect the nexus of dubious traders and a section of corrupt government officials behind such volatile kitchen market, we also believe, only the implementation of various anti-hoarding laws can bring some relief to this crisis.What we need now is stricter government interventions and time befitting market monitoring system. Only imposing monetary fine is not enough to bust the culprits.Finally, need of the hour is to form a price monitoring committee to oversee that essentials are sold at fair price.The government must come down heavy on the exploitative nature of market manipulators and protect citizens' interests. Taking a back seat during a period when the average citizen is being crushed under unprecedented economic pain will only erode people's trust on government.