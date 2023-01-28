Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Small hike in sugar price, heavy burden on poor

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

While we are tired of writing in this column stressing the needs for keeping prices of all daily essentials within consumers' purchasibility, yet another jump in sugar price only reveals the total inefficiency of government's market regulation mechanism. Such incessant increase in the prices of daily essentials only suggests that the authorities concerned are in a deep slumber and are not at all interested to solve the crisis that has already turned perennial.

According to a news report front-paged in this daily yesterday, consumers will have to pay under the new rate of sugar effective from February 1, Tk112 per kg for packaged sugar and 107 per kg for unrefined sugar.

However, the latest hike by the Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association (BSRA) has reportedly been in consensus of Commerce Ministry. Commerce Minister has tried to justify the increase of this daily item by saying if the price is not increased sugar will not be available in the market. Moreover, increase in the international market of raw sugar and the increase in the dollar exchange rate and production cost has been linked to this hike.

No denying that whole world is passing through the worst wave of price hike following the double blow of pandemic and Russia Ukraine war. But, it is also true that the self-created price hike on the part of manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers in an attempt to create an artificial crisis has added to the miseries of the commoners.

The repercussions of rising prices on marginalised households " in terms of nutrition, debt, reduced spending on healthcare and education, and an overall degradation in the standards of living " will undoubtedly be severe. It is clear that people are struggling, and there is a dire need for government intervention to bring marginalised populations under social safety net programmes, at least for the short term. The worst brunt of such price hike usually happens to be those working on a daily wage basis or having a seriously low income.

While we suspect the nexus of dubious traders and a section of corrupt government officials behind such volatile kitchen market, we also believe, only the implementation of various anti-hoarding laws can bring some relief to this crisis.

What we need now is stricter government interventions and time befitting market monitoring system. Only imposing monetary fine is not enough to bust the culprits.

Finally, need of the hour is to form a price monitoring committee to oversee that essentials are sold at fair price.

The government must come down heavy on the exploitative nature of market manipulators and protect citizens' interests.  Taking a back seat during a period when the average citizen is being crushed under unprecedented economic pain will only erode people's trust on government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Smart and honest Bangladesh!
Actions needed against question leakers
Small hike in sugar price, heavy burden on poor
Focus more on exploring hidden gas reserves
China’s assurance of Rohingya repatriation reassuring
Food distribution for the poor takes a nosedive
Extreme air pollution choking Dhaka
Tackling inflation a major challenge this year


Latest News
Dhaka air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia
WHO discusses end of COVID-19 emergency status
BPL 2023: Barishal grab top place beating Chattogram
Palestinian gunman kills 7 in east Jerusalem synagogue attack
2 dead, 2 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
Most Read News
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
DU students seek resignation of Kuwait Maitree Hall provost
Water pump caretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
BNP chooses road march as it runs out of breath: Hasan
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
Light to moderate fog expect across much of Bangladesh
Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft