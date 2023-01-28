Video
Breast Cancer Overview

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Women's Own Desk

Breast cancer originates in your breast tissue. It occurs when breast cells mutate (change) and grow out of control, creating a mass of tissue (tumor). Like other cancers, breast cancer can invade and grow into the tissue surrounding your breast. It can also travel to other parts of your body and form new tumors. When this happens, it's called metastasis.

Breast cancer is most often diagnosed in adults over the age of 50, but it can occur at any age.
breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women, after lung cancer. It's also the leading cause of cancer death among women ages 35 to 54.

There are several different types of breast cancer, including--
Infiltrating (invasive) ductal carcinoma: Starting in your milk ducts of your breast, this cancer breaks through the wall of your duct and spreads to surrounding breast tissue. Making up about 80% of all cases, this is the most common type of breast cancer.
When we say "breast cancer," we usually mean cancers that form in milk ducts or lobules. Cancers can also form in other parts of your breast, but these types of cancer are less common. These can include
Angiosarcoma: This rare type of cancer begins in the cells that make up the lining of blood or lymph vessels.
Phyllodes tumors: Starting in the connective tissue, phyllodes tumors are rare. They're usually benign (noncancerous), but they can be malignant (cancerous) in some cases.

Symptoms and Causes
v    Common signs of breast cancer and what to look for.
v    What are the early signs of breast cancer
v    Breast cancer symptoms can vary for each person. Possible signs of breast cancer include
v    A change in the size, shape or contour of your breast.
v    A mass or lump, which may feel as small as a pea.
v    A lump or thickening in or near your breast or in your underarm that persists through your menstrual cycle.
v    A change in the look or feel of your skin on your breast or nipple (dimpled, puckered, scaly or inflamed).
v    Redness of your skin on your breast or nipple.
v    An area that's distinctly different from any other area on either breast.
v    A marble-like hardened area under your skin.
v    A blood-stained or clear fluid discharge from your nipple.
v    Some people don't notice any signs of breast cancer at all. That's why routine mammograms and are so important.
What causes breast cancer

Breast cancer develops when abnormal cells in your breast divide and multiply. But experts don't know exactly what causes this process to begin in the first place.

However, research indicates that are several risk factors that may increase your chances of developing breast cancer. These include--
Age. Being 55 or older increases your risk for breast cancer.

Sex. Women are much more likely to develop breast cancer than men.

The breast cancer stages Staging helps describe how much cancer is in your body. It's determined by several factors, including the size and location of the tumor and whether the cancer has spread to other areas of your body. The basic breast cancer stages are--
I.    The disease is non-invasive. This means it hasn't broken out of your breast ducts.
II.    The cancer cells have spread to the nearby breast tissue.
III.    The tumor is either smaller than 2 centimeters across and has spread to underarm lymph nodes or larger than 5 centimeters across but hasn't spread to underarm lymph nodes. Tumors at this stage can measure anywhere between 2 to 5 centimeters across, and may or may not affect the nearby lymph nodes.
IV.    At this stage, the cancer has spread beyond the point of origin. It may have invaded nearby tissue and lymph nodes, but it hasn't spread to distant organs. Stage III is usually referred to as locally advanced breast cancer.
V.    The cancer has spread to areas away from your breast, such as your bones, liver, lungs or brain. Stage IV breast cancer is also called metastatic breast cancer.


« PreviousNext »

