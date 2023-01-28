Dr Lucy wins global changemakers summit & award for eco-friendly health care

Women's Own Report



Dr Riffat Lucy is the owner of Elixir Wellness Center, the first of it's kind in Bangladesh, won the global changemakers summit award for her eco-friendly health care.



She was awarded during the third Global Changemakers Summit and Award jointly organized by three countries - Human Harmony from Nepal, Project 100 from India and H & H International Organization, Bangladesh was held on January 24.



Many distinguished guests from India, Nepal, Canada, Philippines, Sri Lanka and other countries participated in this event. This is the third event, first two of which were held in Nepal and India. Among the many awardees who came from all over the world to Bangladesh, Dr Riffat Lucy won the prestigious award from the international platform.



With advanced trichonology tools and ancient ayurvedic technics, Dr Riffat Lucy has found an innovative way to cure damaged hair, baldness and a plethora of hair problems. She has won various awards and accolades from all over the world namely Europe, USA, India, Dubai, etc. Her recent award was won in September 2022 by the South Asian Business Excellence Award which was organized by SAPSA from Sri Lanka. She is traveling to Dubai in February and London in August to promulgate her work.



Dr Riffat Lucy is a Medical graduate and Wellness expert. She is successfully working in domain of hair and skin restoration for last 35 years. With her customized 'Detox Balancing Therapy' people recover from hair loss diseases and sustained good hair health. She is certified hair specialist from International Association of Trichologists (IAT).



Trained from Singapore National Skin Center, Bangladesh Academy of Dermatology. She is member of International Society of Dermatology USA. She is faculty of Bangladesh College of General Practitioner (BCGP) since 2007. Awardee of South Asian Business Excellence Award 2022, Bangladesh Women Empowerment Award 2022, Agamy Fashion Award 2021, Arthakantha Health Award 2017, Mirror Business Award 2021. She is Vice President of International Female Entrepreneurs Network (IFEN). Founder of Elixir Health since 20 years (2002).



