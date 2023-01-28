Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 January, 2023, 10:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Dr Lucy wins global changemakers summit & award for eco-friendly health care

Published : Saturday, 28 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Women's Own Report

Dr Riffat Lucy is the owner of Elixir Wellness Center, the first of it's kind in Bangladesh, won the global changemakers summit award for her eco-friendly health care.

She was awarded during the third Global Changemakers Summit and Award jointly organized by three countries - Human Harmony from Nepal, Project 100 from India and H & H International Organization, Bangladesh was held on January 24.

Many distinguished guests from India, Nepal, Canada, Philippines, Sri Lanka and other countries participated in this event. This is the third event, first two of which were held in Nepal and India. Among the many awardees who came from all over the world to Bangladesh, Dr Riffat Lucy won the prestigious award from the international platform.

With advanced trichonology tools and ancient ayurvedic technics, Dr Riffat Lucy has found an innovative way to cure damaged hair, baldness and a plethora of hair problems. She has won various awards and accolades from all over the world namely Europe, USA, India, Dubai, etc. Her recent award was won in September 2022 by the South Asian Business Excellence Award which was organized by SAPSA from Sri Lanka. She is traveling to Dubai in February and London in August to promulgate her work.

Dr Riffat Lucy is a Medical graduate and Wellness expert. She is successfully working in domain of hair and skin restoration for last 35 years. With her customized 'Detox Balancing Therapy' people recover from hair loss diseases and sustained good hair health. She is certified hair specialist from International Association of Trichologists (IAT).

Trained from Singapore National Skin Center, Bangladesh Academy of Dermatology. She is member of International Society of Dermatology USA. She is faculty of Bangladesh College of General Practitioner (BCGP) since 2007. Awardee of South Asian Business Excellence Award 2022, Bangladesh Women Empowerment Award 2022, Agamy Fashion Award 2021, Arthakantha Health Award 2017, Mirror Business Award 2021. She is Vice President of International Female Entrepreneurs Network (IFEN). Founder of Elixir Health since 20 years (2002).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves
Breast Cancer Overview
Dr Lucy wins global changemakers summit & award for eco-friendly health care
National action plan to end child marriage forever
UN envoys in Kabul to press for women’s rights
Natural treat for hair fall in winters
Nearly 5,000 women die of cervical cancer each year in Bangladesh: IARC
Two online portals launched to make available healthcare services for adolescents


Latest News
Dhaka air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia
WHO discusses end of COVID-19 emergency status
BPL 2023: Barishal grab top place beating Chattogram
Palestinian gunman kills 7 in east Jerusalem synagogue attack
2 dead, 2 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
Most Read News
Bijoy, Janat take Barishal on top of BPL
DU students seek resignation of Kuwait Maitree Hall provost
Water pump caretaker stabbed dead in Habiganj
BNP chooses road march as it runs out of breath: Hasan
Two years after Myanmar coup, UN says situation 'catastrophic'
Light to moderate fog expect across much of Bangladesh
Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft